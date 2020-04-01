The Rapid Increase of U.S. Coronavirus Deaths in One Chilling Graphic

In the U.S., COVID-19 has killed 4,300 and counting. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

On the last day of February, a Washington man in his 50s became the first person in the U.S. to die from a confirmed case of COVID-19. On the last day of March, around 748 people died from the respiratory disease, which has now infected more than 190,000 Americans and killed 4,300 and counting.

In that time, the illness has worked its way up the list of causes of deaths in the United States, finishing March as the third leading cause on any given day. An animated visualization of COVID-19’s ascent up that list shows just how deadly it is, compared with common conditions such as diabetes, stroke, and lung disease.

The animation compares the daily death count of COVID-19, as tracked by worldometers.info, to 2018 data from the National Center for Health Statistics. The organization’s numbers show that heart disease and cancer were by far the biggest killers in the U.S. in 2018, with 647,457 and 599,108 deaths, respectively. And while there is some evidence that overall deaths in America are falling amid the widespread quarantines taking place in the U.S. — traffic accidents are down with few cars on the road, for instance —the daily death toll from COVID-19 is only going to grow. And given current trends, it will likely be the leading daily cause of death in the U.S. by next week.