The Small-Business Loan Program Is Already Hitting 4 Big Snags

The small-business bailout — otherwise known as the “Paycheck Protection Program” (PPP) — was arguably the most ambitious provision of the $2 trillion stimulus bill that Congress passed last week.

Under the policy, any business (or nonprofit, veterans organization, or tribal concern) with 500 or fewer employees is eligible for a government-backed loan equivalent to eight weeks of its prior average payroll, plus an additional 25 percent of that sum (unless that grand total adds up to more than $10 million, which is the cap for any individual firm). And these loans are really more like grants, which means free money: Firms don’t need to make any payments on their loans for six months — and if they maintain their workforces, then the government will forgive almost all of the loan (more fine details on this point below). The idea is to keep the small-business sector frozen in place, so that it can rapidly defrost once the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

But you can’t freeze something for later if it’s already spoiled. And many small firms directly impacted by social-distancing measures were already collapsing by the time Congress finally passed legislation. For these reasons, the Trump administration was eager to get the PPP up and running as quickly as possible. To that end, the administration has (1) made it possible for small-business owners to secure government-backed loans at any federally insured lender that wishes to participate in the program, regardless of whether such banks or credit unions are affiliated with the Small Business Administration, and (2) officially launched the program April 3 (i.e., today).

Unfortunately, the small-business bailout season is off to a shaky start — and for entirely predictable reasons. Here, the four big ones:

1. For many banks, the program looks high risk, low reward.

The reason why Congress decided to route its small-business bailout through private banks was simple: Despite its immense resources, the U.S. government lacks the necessary infrastructure to directly pay firms’ wage bills in a timely fashion (a capacity that many less wealthy governments possess). But America does have a vast network of federally insured private banks. Thus, by dispensing aid in the form of fully forgivable private-bank loans, Congress could theoretically get cash into business owners’ hands fast: Proprietors would simply walk into their friendly neighborhood bank branches, the banks would lend them money quickly, and the government would make sure everyone was whole later on.

Of course, to make this arrangement work, the federal government has to make processing an enormous number of small-business loan applications worth the banks’ while. This might not seem hard at first. Under the administration’s initial guidance, participating banks would get to charge fees of between one and 5 percent on the loans they dispense (depending on the loan’s size), and collect .5 percent interest, even as the federal government remains on the hook for any loans that fail to pay off.

But banks fear this new line of business is riskier than it appears. Specifically, the administration is requiring banks to verify borrowers’ eligibility (by confirming that they were in operation as of February 15) and certify the size of the loan they are eligible for (by confirming each business’s average monthly payroll costs). Which raises the question: What if a bank gets tricked?

Verifying this kind of information with 100 percent confidence would, in many cases, take an extensive period of time. And yet, the White House is imploring banks to get money out the door fast. So, if banks err on the side of being too trusting, will they end up being on the hook for the ineligible loan, or otherwise liable for complicity in fraud? If not, some banks insisted that it could take weeks for them to approve each loan.

As of Thursday night, many financial institutions had not received a satisfying answer. That, combined with the logistical difficulties of implementing the program, led many banks to insist that a .5 percent interest rate was too low for the government’s proposition to make sense. So the Treasury Department kicked up the rate to one percent on the eve of the program’s launch. That might increase participation among banks. But it could also create financial difficulties for small firms whose monthly costs exceed the forgivable portion of the government-backed loans.

Regardless, for the moment, a lot of major lenders are still holding out.

This is going well. pic.twitter.com/4qFABiZyFi — Dan Primack (@danprimack) April 3, 2020

2. The bailout fund is too damn small.

This has been the program’s core flaw since day one. There are 30 million small businesses in the United States. About a quarter of them have already temporarily shut down while 11 percent are on the verge of closing for good, according to a newly released Chamber of Commerce survey. Conservative estimates suggest that it would cost upwards of $1 trillion to replace all their lost revenue for the next three months. And the Paycheck Protection Program has a grand total of $349 billion to dispense.

Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin has said that the administration is committed to replenishing the program’s fund once it’s exhausted. But for now, businesses are competing for scarce bailouts on a first-come, first-served basis. Which is surely exacerbating the preexisting mismatch between demand for loans and suppliers of them, as firms rush to get into the front of the line.

“There’s a sense of urgency that there’s not actually enough money in the loan fund for the number of people who actually are desperately in need of help right now,” Amanda Ballantyne, executive director of the small-business advocacy group Main Street Alliance, told Bloomberg.

3. The most vulnerable mom-and-pops will likely come away empty-handed.

The program’s first two flaws — banks’ fears of the program’s potential liability risks and the insufficient amount of money available for lending — combine to produce this third one. Some big lenders, such as Bank of America, are already participating in the program — but they’re only lending to small businesses that already have a “business-lending and a business-deposit relationship” with the bank. Many other lenders are adopting the same policy. And why wouldn’t they? Given that the demand for these loans exceeds their supply, there’s little incentive for banks to take a risk on a firm they don’t know — especially when they could be held culpable for extending credit to a fraudulent borrower.

Most small firms have a preexisting relationship with a lending institution. But some of the most vulnerable small businesses operate on cash and do not boast any such relationships. Meanwhile, such enterprises are also unlikely to be as well prepared and informed about policy changes as larger, more profitable ones, or pseudo–small businesses like chain-restaurant franchises. Taken together, all this means that the companies most in need of aid are the least likely to actually secure it before the well runs dry.

4. A (well-intended) last-minute rule change makes the program a worse deal for a lot of businesses.

The primary aim of the Paycheck Protection Program (as its name suggests) is to protect workers’ paychecks. So, when the Trump administration discovered that the bill Congress passed technically allowed firms to lay off their staff any time between February 15 and April 26 — and still secure rent forgiveness, so long as they rehired those workers by June 30 — it searched for a rule change that would close that loophole. The policy it settled on was to tweak the terms of forgiveness. Previously, firms were told that as long as they didn’t fire staff, they would have the portion of the loan spent on payroll, benefits, utilities, rent, mortgage payments, or other debts completely forgiven. Now, they will only receive such forgiveness if they spend 75 percent of their loan on payroll. This eliminates the potential incentive to lay off all of one’s staff for months at a time. But it also means that — for small businesses that aren’t extremely labor intensive — the program just got way less generous. As Slate’s Jordan Weissmann illustrates:

Here's what that might mean for a mid-sized restaurant in New York. It's a worse deal than before, but not a disaster.



For really low payroll businesses, it's worse. pic.twitter.com/XgEUlExt8d — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) April 3, 2020

Congress can increase the program’s appropriation whenever it wants. And it can rewrite the bill to eliminate the loophole the Trump administration identified without leaving small firms worse off. And the Treasury Department can clarify banks’ liabilities. They should do those things.

But for many businesses, by the time all this is done, it will already be too late.