Trump: I Was Right, Coronavirus Cases ‘Will Go Down to Zero, Ultimately’

Photo: Al Drago/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Al Drago/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto

On February 26, President Trump boasted that the coronavirus was about to disappear altogether from the United States. “You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero,” he insisted.

A reporter asked him today how that prediction is holding up, given that the United States now has surpassed 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases. Trump insisted he had been right all along.

“Well, it will go down to zero, ultimately,” he said.

Asked how he explains that the number of coronavirus cases didn't go down to zero on its own like he said it would in late February, Trump points out that eventually it will in fact go down to zero pic.twitter.com/44OmzH0kTI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2020

The original promise of cases going down to zero has basically been fulfilled, just that the timeline for going down to zero has been slightly extended from a couple days to “sometime before all life on Earth ceases to exist.” Oh, and on the way to zero, we’re going to have trillions of dollars in economic damages and more deaths than a major war, details Trump didn’t get around to mentioning originally. Other than that, mission accomplished!