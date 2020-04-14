Photo: Getty

Though the president’s daily coronavirus press briefings continue to decrease in news value, on Tuesday, Trump announced during his venting hour that the United States would cut funding to the World Health Organization. Emphasizing the country’s “duty to insist on full accountability,” Trump announced he would cease American funding to the WHO while a review is conducted to determine its role in “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.” The withdrawal represents a substantial hit to the United Nations’ agency for international public health: The U.S. contributed $400 million, the most of any country, to the organization’s $6 billion 2018-2019 budget.

The president has been rhetorically setting up the move since at least last week. “The WHO really blew it,” he tweeted on April 7. “For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look.” According to Axios, the Trump administration is considering two potential plans to defund the program: By asking Congress to rescind federal budget funds for the WHO — as the administration did when it cut $285 million in U.N. funding in 2017 — or by re-allocating it to other international organizations.

Throughout the pandemic, Trump has accused the WHO of being overly deferential to China, the source of the first coronavirus outbreak. Last week, he pointed to a tweet from the organization on January 14 which repeated Beijing’s claim that there was still “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.” As CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Daniel Dale note, 10 days after the WHO’s January message supporting China’s public coronavirus claims, Trump also praised the regime’s transparency:

“In many ways, they were wrong,” Trump said on April 9. “They also minimized the threat very strongly.” However, the move to defund the WHO has also been interpreted as a classic Trump deflection, as he, too, has minimized the threat of the coronavirus in each month of the pandemic so far.

