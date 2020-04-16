Trump Creates ‘Everybody But Mitt Romney’ Coronavirus Committee

Mitt Romney Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

President Trump has created a new bipartisan task force on reopening the economy. The committee is so huge — 32 House members, and an absurd 64 senators — that it can’t possibly do any real work, and seems to serve mainly as an honorific.

But the honor neglects one specific person: Mitt Romney. Trump extended invitations to the other 52 Senate Republicans, and to 12 Senate Democrats, but declined to invite the party’s 2012 presidential nominee. One possibility is that the former Bain Capital executive, Olympics chairman, and Massachusetts governor is less qualified to give advice about management and job creation than the other members of his caucus, and they only had room for 52 Senate Republicans on the letterhead.

The more likely explanation is that Trump is still upset that Romney voted to convict him in his impeachment trial. The crime, in case you’ve forgotten — Trump apparently hasn’t — was for abuse of power. Romney, unlike the other Senate Republicans, voted Trump guilty of using a presidential authority that was supposed to be for the national interest for his narrow political agenda.

Trump sure showed him!