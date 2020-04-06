Trump Taunts Biden on Virtual Convention, Tempting Fate

Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, where it appears Trump is determined to be renominated no matter what’s going on with COVID-19. Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Over the weekend Joe Biden, acting responsibly, warned Democrats the national convention that was delayed a month might still have to be fundamentally changed:

“Well, we’re going to have to do a convention. We may have to do a virtual convention. I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary. We may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place and that’s very possible. Again let’s see where it is — and what we do between now and then is going to dictate a lot of that as well. But my point is that I think you just got to follow the science.”

Given how little we know about the future of the coronavirus pandemic, not to mention how quickly people will again feel safe meeting in crowded confabs like a national party convention, Biden would be lying if he tried to reassure people Democrats will have an old-school gavel-banging balloon-dropping in-person event this summer. Speaking of lying, the president had an insult at hand:

Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a “Virtual” Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

He should not have posed that as a question, since the obvious answer was offered back up to him abundantly:

Write this down:



Some people think being presidential means putting the safety of Americans ahead of their own political interests. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) April 6, 2020

But more to the point, if Republicans are ultimately forced to change the format of their own convention — which is entirely possible — his party will have to eat Trump’s words now, and earlier. In March, Trump told Sean Hannity there was “no way” he would cancel the convention, a message that Republicans have gotten behind.

Or maybe POTUS will simply declare the pandemic over and America “open for business” before the Charlotte convention begins, and risk guaranteeing a position as the most heartless rogue in American history by exposing his own party’s delegates and officials — not to mention innocent MAGA fans — to illness and death.