Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed.

We’ve removed our paywall from essential coronavirus news stories. Become a subscriber to support our journalists. Subscribe now.

Traditionally, Las Vegas has been a place where Americans go to forget about statistics, but in an appearance on Anderson Cooper 360, Mayor Carolyn Goodman stressed the need for a control group to determine if social distancing measures are the tool that have kept American deaths below the early, catastrophic estimates. Generously for the United States — and unfortunately for the people of her neon city — she offered that Las Vegas be that control group, allowing a return to normal to see if an intensified outbreak would occur:

Goodman: We have to open up. We have to go back. Our bus drivers, our room cleaners, our restaurants —

Cooper: But hasn’t it been because of social distancing that the numbers have been what they are.

Goodman: How do you know until we have a control group? We offered to be a control group. Anybody who knows anything about statistic knows that for instance you have a vaccine, you give a real vaccine —

Cooper: You’re offering for the citizens of Las Vegas to be a control group to see if your theory on social distancing —

Goodman: I did offer, it was turned down.

Las Vegas Mayor offers city as "control group", "we offer to be a control group" to see how many people die without social distancing. pic.twitter.com/NESE2hActE — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 22, 2020

The interview is a blooper reel of failed leadership. Describing her desire to reopen the city, Goodman stated that restaurants and retail stores “better figure it out” and that it’s “their job” to determine how to do that safely. “That’s not the mayor’s job.” Goodman also displays a grossly inadequate understanding of public health during a pandemic: She says she would “love everything open because I think we’ve had viruses for years that have been here.” When Cooper tried to show Goodman a graphic from a Chinese study showing how air-conditioning can spread the virus in indoor settings, she said “This isn’t China, this is Las Vegas.” (Never-mind the prevalence of central air in the upcoming months in the largest city in the Mojave.) And as Goodman offers to sacrifice the people she represents, her comments also display a poor understanding of human behavior during a crisis in which the national daily death toll continues to rise every day. Polls show that a majority of Americans support social distancing measures, and would therefore be unlikely to fly or drive to the resort city to risk a choice between heaven or Las Vegas.

The independent mayor is not the only lawmaker calling to reopen the country at the expense of their constituents. On Monday, the Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick said that “there are more important things than living,” like ensuring continued value for shareholders. In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp has already allowed many businesses to reopen, despite health experts warning that doing so without proper levels of testing could risk an immediate second outbreak. (Not all business owners are playing ball however: “I’d rather be alive than run my business right now,” a barbershop owner told the Wall Street Journal.) But the knowledge that Goodman is not alone isn’t comforting Anderson Cooper: