Watch Elizabeth Warren’s Endorsement of Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Senator Elizabeth Warren became the latest Democratic heavyweight to endorse Joe Biden Wednesday, following Bernie Sanders on Monday and Barack Obama on Tuesday.

“Joe Biden is a selfless public servant,” Warren said in a video tweeted Wednesday. “He is committed to the fight for social, racial, and economic justice. Joe Biden will lead a government that works for the American people.”

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

Warren ended her own bid for the Democratic nomination in early March. Though she declined to immediately endorse, Biden started courting her approval right away. In a tweet posted the day Warren dropped out, Biden wrote that the senator “is the fiercest of fighters for middle-class families” and praised her her work in Washington and on the campaign trail for “making a real difference in people’s lives.” Biden later adopted Warren’s bankruptcy plan, an issue they memorably sparred over in 2005.