Photo: @AndrewFeinberg/Twitter

The coronavirus shutdown has already transformed local TV news, boosting viewership by as much as 30 percent — though stations haven’t been able to capitalize on increased viewership due to a severe dip in ad revenue — while requiring anchors to figure out how to broadcast from home. And unlike national news broadcasts able to build backdrops that mimic their pre-pandemic studios, local hosts are improvising in more humble home office spaces.

One of those hosts is Paul Dellegatto, chief meteorologist at Fox News 13-Tampa Bay in Florida, whose dog Brody interrupted the broadcast after the golden retriever hit Dellegatto’s computer with his head, throwing off the weather map.

This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news pic.twitter.com/LhmoJDCkbZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 30, 2020

Brody — whose picture is framed on Dellegatto’s desk behind him — further disrupted the broadcast, getting a close-up when he went to say hello to the cameraman positioned outside the room.

While there were some showers expected for the Tampa Bay region, Dellegatto had a more promising forecast for Brody: “We’re going to eat after this.”