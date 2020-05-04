Photos: New Yorkers Break Quarantine in City Parks

While institutions like hospitals and nursing homes are still struggling to get enough testing and personal protective equipment, the problem is far worse for home care, which is spread out and behind closed doors. Some elderly and disabled patients are going without care as they turn away their aides for fear of catching the virus — or their aides refuse to venture out to work. And the sector has been left out of recent Trump administration efforts to distribute more equipment and testing to the health industry.





“We’ve been begging the federal government to get them protective gear and testing, but it just hasn’t come,” said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge, which represents thousands of nonprofit elder care agencies and providers. “It’s a real shame, because lives have been lost.”





The crisis is exacerbating the home care shortages that existed even before the pandemic, creating long waits for families trying to keep their elderly or disabled relatives out of hospitals filled with Covid-19 patients or now-hazardous nursing homes. A survey of more than 1,000 home health agencies in all 50 states by the National Association for Home Care and Hospice found that more than half had laid off staff — and 96 percent reported that at least some patients refuse services during the pandemic.