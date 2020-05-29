CNN Crew Arrested on Live TV During Minneapolis Protest

Photo: @CNN/Twitter

Minnesota state police arrested CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his camera crew during a live report on the protests over George Floyd’s death.

Video shows Jimenez identifying himself as a journalist and calmly asking state police where they would like the CNN crew to stand. “Wherever you want us, we will go,” Jimenez says, as an officer holds his arm. A few seconds later, another officer says, “You’re under arrest.”

“Okay, do you mind telling me why I’m under arrest? Why am I under arrest, sir?” Jimenez replies. Off camera, another member of the CNN crew says, “You’re arresting him live on CNN. We told you before we’re with CNN.”

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

Police then led Jimenez away, and arrested the entire crew. One CNN journalist still in contact with the network said police told them they were detained because they were told to move and didn’t.

“A CNN reporter and his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves — a clear violation of their First Amendment rights,” CNN said in a statement. “The authorities in Minnesota, including the Governor, must release the three CNN employees immediately.”

A short time later, the CNN crew was released from police custody and Jimenez was back on the air.

Watch: @OmarJimenez's account of his arrest this morning pic.twitter.com/rD2fiG8jbP — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 29, 2020

Minnesota governor Tim Walz has reportedly apologized for the arrest.

CNN president Jeff Zucker spoke with the Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz after the arrest of the CNN crew.



Walz said he "deeply apologizes" and described the arrests as "unacceptable." — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 29, 2020

Minnesota state police released this statement in response to the incident:

In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) May 29, 2020

The arrest came on the heels of a harrowing evening in Minneapolis. Police fired projectiles at protestors, some of whom later set fire to a police station in the city’s third precinct. Meanwhile, the president of the United States threatened violence against the demonstrators.

This post has been updated to include Walz’s response.

