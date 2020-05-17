Democrats Probe Pompeo-Requested Firing of State Department Inspector General

Photo: Kevin LaMarque/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday night, President Trump fired the inspector general of the State Department, Steve Linick, on the recommendation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in what may have been an act of political retaliation over Linick investigating potential misconduct by Pompeo. A White House official confirmed to multiple reporters on Saturday that Pompeo had recommended firing Linick to Trump, and that the president agreed. In a letter notifying Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the change on Friday night, Trump’s only explanation for firing Linick was that he no longer had confidence in the Obama-appointed inspector general. Trump named an ally of Vice-President Mike Pence, Ambassador Stephen J. Akard, to replace Linick and become the new watchdog for misconduct, fraud, and waste at the State Department.

Linick is the latest casualty in Trump’s ongoing post-impeachment purge of inspector generals, but according to two top Democratic lawmakers, his firing was also meant to shield Pompeo. Representative Eliot Engel, who chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, have launched an investigation into the ouster, which they believe was retaliation for Linick opening an investigation into whether or not Pompeo and his wife, Susan, had improperly ordered a political appointee at the State Department to run personal errands for them.

“It is our understanding that [Pompeo recommended firing Linick] because the inspector general had opened an investigation into wrongdoing by Secretary Pompeo himself,” the pair of Democratic lawmakers announced Saturday. “Such an action, transparently designed to protect Secretary Pompeo from personal accountability, would undermine the foundation of our democratic institutions and may be an illegal act of retaliation.”

Prior to the alleged Pompeo investigation, Linick had already uncovered other misconduct by Trump-appointed State Department officials, including the targeting of career civil servant Sahar Nowrouzzadeh by top Pompeo aide Brian Hook over her Iranian heritage and perceived political views, as well as the harassment of career officials at the Bureau of International Organization Affairs over perceived disloyalty. Linick also provided (ultimately inconsequential) documents to House investigators during their impeachment inquiry into Trump’s Ukraine misconduct.

Secretary of State Pompeo, meanwhile, has already repeatedly faced scrutiny for possible misuse of State Department personnel and resources, like having his wife accompany him on trips abroad (he calls her a “force multiplier”); he and his wife allegedly directing diplomatic security personnel to run personal errands for them; and Pompeo’s State Department–funded travel to and from his home state of Kansas — where many GOP leaders have been trying to convince the hyper-partisan former CIA director to run for a U.S. Senate seat. According to Politico, Susan Pompeo has no official role at the State Department, which has not responded to records requests regarding whether or not the Pompeos have reimbursed the agency for personal costs.

Engel and Menendez have asked the Trump administration to preserve and hand over, by May 22, all information related to Linick’s firing as well as “all IG investigations involving the Office of the Secretary that were open, pending, or incomplete at the time of Mr. Linick’s firing.” Moderate Republican senators Mitt Romney and Susan Collins have also expressed concerns over Linick’s ouster, and Chuck Grassley said that in regards to Trump’s rationale for the change, “a general lack of confidence” was “not sufficient detail.”