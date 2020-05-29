Latest Updates: Protests Lead to Violence in Atlanta

A man jumps on the roof of a police car during a protest on Friday night in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Video of Chauvin digging his knee into Floyd’s neck and back as he took him into custody went viral on Monday, sparking demonstrations over the 46-year-old black man’s death. Protests spread beyond Minneapolis on Thursday night, with large groups gathering in Denver, Columbus, Louisville, and New York City. Some of these demonstrations turned violent, and President Trump threatened violence against protesters.

Below is everything we know about unfolding story of George Floyd’s death and the aftermath and protests in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond — starting with the latest updates.

Violent Demonstrations in Atlanta

During a large protest in Atlanta on Friday night, some protesters turned to violence. Outside the CNN Center, some protesters attacked police cars and set one of them on fire, while others targeted the entrance to CNN headquarters and other nearby businesses. The “chaos” prompted an impassioned speech from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who fought back tears as she tried to explain to destructive demonstrators in her city why they weren’t honoring George Floyd or anyone else, why they were harming their own majority black community, and why they needed to “go home”:

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says the violent demonstrations in Atlanta are “disgracing the life of George Floyd”: “When you burn down this city, you’re burning down our community. If you want change in America, go and register to vote.” https://t.co/N5oZfxvFs3 pic.twitter.com/us3whIQnqu — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2020

Some footage of what she was responding to:

>> @CNNValencia reporting from near the CNN Center in Atlanta: "This is terrible to witness." pic.twitter.com/x3GE8a5sf5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 30, 2020

Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN's Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gave an

Twin Cities tense as overnight curfew begins

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an overnight curfew order for Minneapolis and St. Paul this weekend — from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Police began using tear gas to disperse protesters ahead of the curfew on Friday night:

Protesters around Third Precinct have largely dispersed. Tear gas started before 8 p.m. curfew. And the protest had been mostly peaceful for the last couple hours, until a smaller group approached officers from behind and pelted them with some objects. pic.twitter.com/Pcm7gximz4 — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 30, 2020

White House placed on brief lockdown amid protests

Hundreds of people protesting the death of George Floyd marched down 14th Street to the White House on Friday night, and a handful of protesters clashed with police in Lafayette Square park, prompting a brief lockdown at the White House, which is across the street. At least one person was arrested. The crowd later moved on down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the Capitol.

Secret Service are swooping forward to reset fallen barricades before protesters just throw them over again, it’s becoming a cycle where neither side is moving very far. At least two people are being cuffed behind a patrol car. pic.twitter.com/1FX3BJ9EUr — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020

Largely peaceful protest in Houston

A Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Houston, Texas drew “hundreds if not thousands” of people on Friday afternoon, the Houston Chronicle reported. After the main peaceful rally outside City Hall ended around 4 p.m., a smaller group of protesters disrupted traffic on an interstate 45 ramp and U.S. 59 — which led to some brief clashes with police. One police cruiser was reportedly destroyed.

George Floyd was originally from Houston’s Third Ward.

Meanwhile in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn solidarity rally for George Floyd has begun.



Several hundred protesters are gathered in front of the Barclays Center chanting.



Heavy police presence, lots of barricades pic.twitter.com/lOhVzYcrbT — Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) May 29, 2020

Friend just sent this to me “Cops getting ready for tonight”. https://t.co/24D7gx8H3z pic.twitter.com/Dn7ryBIYTT — Lemu. (@lmckr) May 29, 2020

NYPD ready for war. 25 patrol vans behind the Barclays Center. Easily 100 blue shirts.



Stay safe y'all. Think two steps ahead. This will be brutal. pic.twitter.com/WK4gsqTgyE — Andresito (@ConioMeng) May 29, 2020

8 minutes and 46 seconds

That’s how long Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin pinned George Floyd to the ground with his knee, including for nearly three minutes after one of the other arresting officers had been unable to find Floyd’s pulse, according to the criminal complaint filed against Chauvin on Friday.

Prosecutors said that Floyd was compliant with officers after at first resisting being handcuffed and sat on the ground while being questioned. He then “stiffened up, fell to the ground, and told the officers he was claustrophobic” when officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng tried to walk him to a squad car:

While standing outside the car, Mr. Floyd began saying and repeating that he could not breathe. [Chauvin] went to the passenger side and tried to get Mr. Floyd into the car from that side and Lane and Kueng assisted.

[Chauvin] pulled Mr. Floyd out of the passenger side of the squad car at 8:19:38 p.m. and Mr. Floyd went to the ground face down and still handcuffed. Kueng held Mr. Floyd’s back and Lane held his legs. [Chauvin] placed his left knee in the area of Mr. Floyd’s head and neck. Mr. Floyd said, “ I can’t breathe” multiple times and repeatedly said, “Mama” and “please,” as well. [Chauvin] and the other two officers stayed in their positions.

The officers said, “You are talking fine” to Mr. Floyd as he continued to move back and forth. Lane asked, “should we roll him on his side?” and [Chauvin] said, “No, staying put where we got him.” Officer Lane said, “I am worried about excited delirium or whatever.” [Chauvin] said, “That’s why we have him on his stomach.” None of the three officers moved from their positions.

[Body-worn camera] video shows Mr. Floyd continue to move and breathe. At 8:24:24, Mr. Floyd stopped moving. At 8:25:31 the video appears to show Mr. Floyd ceasing to breathe or speak. Lane said, “want to roll him on his side.” Kueng checked Mr. Floyd’s right wrist for a pulse and said, “I couldn’t find one.” None of the officers moved from their positions.

At 8:27:24, the defendant removed his knee from Mr. Floyd’s neck. An ambulance and emergency medical personnel arrived, the officers placed Mr. Floyd on a gurney, and the ambulance left the scene. Mr. Floyd was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The complaint concludes:

Two minutes and 53 seconds of [the time Chauvin pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground] was after Mr. Floyd was non-responsive. Police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous.

Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder

Booking photo released by Ramsey County of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murder and manslaughter in death of #GeorgeFloyd. Read more here: https://t.co/Un3iQqAQvH pic.twitter.com/r1HXvJCzYA — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) May 30, 2020

Chauvin, who was fired on Monday along with three other officers involved in detaining Floyd, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon. A short time later, Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County attorney, said that Chauvin had been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. The investigation into the other three officers is ongoing.

“We have now been able to put together the evidence that we need. Even as late as yesterday afternoon, we did not have all that we needed,” Freeman said, without giving specifics on the evidence. “This is by far the fastest that we’ve ever charged a police officer,” Freeman added.

As NBC News notes, the Minneapolis police department initially said Floyd “physically resisted” arrest and died after “suffering medical distress.”

A CNN crew covering the protests was arrested

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his camera crew were taken into custody Friday morning while covering the aftermath of the protests. A statement from the Minnesota State Police suggests that officers did not believe Jimenez was who he said he was. The media members were released within a couple hours and Minnesota governor Tim Walz apologized. For the latest updates on this story, go here.

Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct headquarters was set on fire

The 3rd Precinct has become a center of unrest, as it housed officer Derek Chauvin. At dusk on Thursday, as police fired projectiles at demonstrators, a building near the precinct was engulfed in flames. Around 10 p.m. Central time, the Minneapolis Police Department evacuated its staff, at which point demonstrators broke into the building. After fireworks were set off directly into the building, it was lit on fire. A liquor store near the police building was also set ablaze, while protestors reportedly set off fireworks inside an Arby’s in the area. Around midnight, gunshots were also reported in the area.

The fire at the MPD’s 3rd Precinct was only at one corner 5 minutes ago. It’s now spread across the entire building. With no firefighters on scene... that building will likely be destroyed tonight. pic.twitter.com/t6p3Yv1KYV — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) May 29, 2020

Fireworks shooting into the sky as the MPD Third Precinct burns. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/fDHOn70T3A — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 29, 2020

Around 11:30 p.m. Central time, city officials urged demonstrators to clear the immediate area, in case the fire ignited the precinct’s gas lines, or police explosives in the building:

We're hearing unconfirmed reports that gas lines to the Third Precinct have been cut and other explosive materials are in the building.



If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE RETREAT in the event the building explodes. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) May 29, 2020

At a 1:30 a.m. Friday press conference, Mayor Jacob Frey say he made the decision to evacuate the precinct after “it became clear that there were imminent threats to both officers and the public.” He said, “The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers or the public. Brick and mortar is not as important as life.”

Demonstrators shut down the highway

Earlier on Thursday, protestors took to I-35W close to downtown Minneapolis, shutting down traffic on the interstate:

The scene as protests walk down 35W N near downtown Minneapolis now. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/dH77JORhtA — Jared Goyette (@JaredGoyette) May 29, 2020

The National Guard mobilized 500 troops

Following authorization by Minnesota governor Tim Walz, the Minnesota National Guard announced Thursday night that it would send in 500 troops to the Twin Cities to quell the unrest:

We have activated more than 500 soldiers to St. Paul, Minneapolis and surrounding communities. Our mission is to protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate. A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls. — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 29, 2020

The Guard troops fanned out across the city and into neighboring St. Paul. Some were dispatched to the Third Precinct to protect firefighters attempting to stop the fire there from spreading.

The Minnesota State Capitol was evacuated

On Thursday afternoon, lawmakers were directed around 1:30 p.m. to leave the Capitol in St. Paul after demonstrators had forcibly entered nearby stores. On Thursday night in St. Paul, protestors set fire to an auto-parts store a few miles west of the capitol building.

By night’s end, police said 170 businesses in St. Paul had been damaged or looted. Despite the help of 75 state troopers and the National Guardsmen, police had trouble stopping the looters, the Star Tribune reports.

The worst-struck parts of the Twin Cities had the feel of a cat-and-mouse game. When a police vehicle pulled up to a strip mall in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood, where a large crowd had smashed windows of a Verizon store, a Noodles & Co. and a Vitamin Shoppe, the crowd immediately scattered, only to re-emerge elsewhere.

Police formed a barricade in front of a Target there. But no officers were at the T.J. Maxx store a block away, so looters smashed the door down and fled with shoes and clothing piled on shopping carts.

Demonstrations spread beyond the Twin Cities

Throughout the United States, protests erupted on Thursday, including demonstrations in Albuquerque, Phoenix, Columbus, and Memphis. In Manhattan, at least 70 people were arrested at a protest in Union Square:

Police in NYC made several arrests during a protest in NYC. pic.twitter.com/P1Qf29Ev1e — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 28, 2020

In Denver, the Colorado State Capitol was placed on lockdown after shots were fired at a demonstration nearby. A video taken at the protest also showed an SUV attempting to run a demonstrator over.

Protests over Breonna Taylor’s killing took over downtown Louisville

In Louisville, protesters gathered in response to the police killing of Breonna Taylor in March. The protests Thursday night were sparked by the release of a 911 call from Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. As the call makes clear, Walker did not know that the people who broke into their home and shot Taylor were police.

.@AguiarLawOffice/@Diva_Attorney just sent us this 911 call that they say Kenneth Walker made just moments after his girlfriend, #BreonnaTaylor, was killed by LMPD. Listen below and read more from @JasonRileyWDRB here: https://t.co/xmMlXeQc6z @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ecjlhOtcj8 — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) May 28, 2020

After several hours without confrontation throughout the streets of downtown Louisville, police and demonstrators began to clash around 11 p.m. By the end of the night, seven people had been shot. The Louisville Metro Police Department said none of its officers fired a weapon. One of the shooting victims is in critical condition as of the morning.

Trump appears to threaten to shoot American citizens

In a pair of tweets in which he threatened to send in the National Guard — which was already on the ground —President Trump appeared to suggest that police or military forces in Minneapolis should begin using lethal force to end the protests:

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Twitter added a warning on the tweet, saying that it violates its rule against glorifying violence. Asked about Trump’s tweets, Frey said, “Weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions. Weakness is pointing your fingers at somebody else at a time of crisis. Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis.”

This post has been updated to reflect new information.