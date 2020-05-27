On Tuesday night, hundreds of protestors demonstrated over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man killed in police custody on Memorial Day. Police in riot gear were called to the city’s third district to quell the demonstration, and appeared to use tear gas and rubber bullets to do so.
On Memorial Day, a video emerged of a police officer with his knee in Floyd’s back for around five minutes, as Floyd told the officer “I can’t breathe.” Bystanders asked the officers to allow Floyd off the ground to check his pulse and the video ends with Floyd, apparently unconscious, being loaded onto a stretcher. The phrase uttered by Floyd, one of his last, was called out frequently at the protest; six years ago, it became a rallying cry in the Black Lives Matter movement after Eric Garner told officers he couldn’t breathe as he suffocated in a police chokehold.
Following the publication of the video on Facebook, four Minneapolis police officers who responded to the scene were fired. The 911 call reportedly involved the use of forged documents at a deli, a non-violent offense. On Tuesday, the FBI also announced it would investigate Floyd’s death in police custody.
On Twitter, Minnesota state representative Sydney Jordan, noted the difference in police response on Tuesday and the response to re-opening protests at the state capitol earlier this month, in which demonstrators calling for an end to the coronavirus shutdown were heavily armed.