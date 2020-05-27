Photo: Getty Images

On Tuesday night, hundreds of protestors demonstrated over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man killed in police custody on Memorial Day. Police in riot gear were called to the city’s third district to quell the demonstration, and appeared to use tear gas and rubber bullets to do so.

Lots of squads showing up to third precinct. Cops in riot gear. More tear gas. pic.twitter.com/pEcAiNpSmq — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 27, 2020

On Memorial Day, a video emerged of a police officer with his knee in Floyd’s back for around five minutes, as Floyd told the officer “I can’t breathe.” Bystanders asked the officers to allow Floyd off the ground to check his pulse and the video ends with Floyd, apparently unconscious, being loaded onto a stretcher. The phrase uttered by Floyd, one of his last, was called out frequently at the protest; six years ago, it became a rallying cry in the Black Lives Matter movement after Eric Garner told officers he couldn’t breathe as he suffocated in a police chokehold.

Thousands of protesters in Minneapolis fill 38th Street and Chicago Avenue where George Floyd was detained by four police officers and killed. #JusticeForFloyd



Earlier, the mayor said that all four killer cops had been fired. This is how the community responded. Video: KSTP-TV pic.twitter.com/ht9m3SY6YH — Camila (@camilateleSUR) May 27, 2020

Following the publication of the video on Facebook, four Minneapolis police officers who responded to the scene were fired. The 911 call reportedly involved the use of forged documents at a deli, a non-violent offense. On Tuesday, the FBI also announced it would investigate Floyd’s death in police custody.

On Twitter, Minnesota state representative Sydney Jordan, noted the difference in police response on Tuesday and the response to re-opening protests at the state capitol earlier this month, in which demonstrators calling for an end to the coronavirus shutdown were heavily armed.

Protests outside the Governor's mansion to get a haircut: crowded together, heavily armed, Nazi imagery.



The protest in South Minneapolis against murder and police violence: peaceful, community based, masked, socially distanced.



Yet the second one was the one with tear gas. https://t.co/yCRfQxAWUc — Sydney Jordan (@SydneyJordanMN) May 27, 2020