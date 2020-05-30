Powerful Images From Friday’s Protests Over the Death of George Floyd

Demonstrators protest in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park. Photo: Mike Stewart/AP/Shutterstock

Large protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other people of color at the hands of police continued in multiple cities on Friday. Here are some of the most powerful images photojournalists were able to capture at demonstrations in Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York, Louisville, and several other cities.

A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department officer stands watch as a protest convenes outside the Hennepin County Government Center on Fridayin Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A woman holds a sign during a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 29. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Police officers hold a barrier during a protest in Brooklyn on Friday night. Photo: Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Police officers try to calm down the crowd after a physical altercation that broke out in the crowd during a demonstration in Houston over the death of George Floyd. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

Protestors demonstrate in front of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Metro Division 2 just outside of downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. In Charlotte, CMPD Metro Division 2 was home to CMPD officer, Wende Kerl, who shot and killed Danquirs Franklin outside of a Burger King on March 25, 2019. CMPD found that officer Kerl operated in the constraints of the law but later a citizen review board would find that the officers actions were not justified. No charges were ever brought. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

Police confront protesters in front of the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on Friday in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A women reads a bible in front of a line of National Guardsmen as the 8pm curfew approaches during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Protesters gather to protest the recent killing of George Floyd on Friday in Detroit. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Protesters holds signs as they march outside the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Friday during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters help an injured woman after clashing with police officers outside the District Four Police station during a Black Lives Matter protest in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

An Atlanta Police Department vehicle burns during a demonstration against police violence, in Atlanta on Friday night. The protest started peacefully earlier in the day before demonstrators clashed with police. Photo: Mike Stewart/AP/Shutterstock

Tear gas is deployed as people protest on Friday night against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Bryan Woolston/REUTERS

A protester smiles at a row of police officers during a “Justice 4 George Floyd” demonstration in Houston on May 29. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP /AFP via Getty Images