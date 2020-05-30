Scenes From the Brooklyn Protest of the Death of George Floyd

Photo: Chris Facey

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night to demonstrate against the death of George Flynn while he was in Minneapolis police custody last Monday. Protesters faced off against hundreds of police officers, and while most of the protest remained peaceful, there were some clashes between protesters and police. Photographer Chris Facey was there and shot these images. “Like almost every black person everywhere, I am angry!” he explained in an email to Intelligencer.

“I go out and make photos almost every day and I have to worry about my safety against people who are supposed to serve and protect,” he continued. “Every day I have to be weary of how I move with my camera for fear that it can taken as a weapon — an excuse to take my life.”

Facey said that all he wanted to capture at the demonstration was “a people that are fed up” and who are “sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

Photo: Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey

“The only thing I couldn’t capture was maybe the chants,” Facey added, “which isn’t a big deal to me because I’m here as a black man before I’m here as a photographer, so I’m involved in those chants and screams.”