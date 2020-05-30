Scenes From the Brooklyn Protest of the Death of George Floyd

Photo: Chris Facey

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night to demonstrate against the death of George Flynn while he was in Minneapolis police custody last Monday. Protesters faced off against hundreds of police officers, and while most of the protest remained peaceful, there were some clashes between protesters and police. Photographer Chris Facey was there and here is some of what he saw.

Photo: Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey/Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey/Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey/Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey/Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey/Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey

Photo: Chris Facey