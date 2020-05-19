Photos of Life in Italy As Lockdown Lifts

This is a temperature check.
Photo: Angelo Carconi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
After more than two months in lockdown, Italians are being allowed to venture out more this week. The nation that has seen more than 32,000 COVID-19 deaths (with many more suspected) allowed bars, churches, restaurants, and salons to reopen Monday. Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte acknowledged that easing the lockdown before contact tracing and mass testing protocols are in place is a “calculated risk.” But, he added: “We have to accept it, otherwise we will never be able to start up again.”
White House officials are increasingly predicting a swift economic recovery as they break off talks with Congress on additional federal stimulus, expressing optimism that the “reopening” of states will reverse the economic damage caused by the coronavirus.
President Trump and his senior advisers, encouraged by the relative strength of the stock market and some indicators like credit card receipts, have in recent days expressed confidence the U.S. economy will roar back to life in the second half of this year despite staggering increases in unemployment and small business closures.
“It almost feels like today is the first day,” Trump said during a White House meeting on Monday. “People are starting to go out. They’re opening. They get it.”
NEWS: State Department Inspector General Steve Linick was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to green-light billions of dollars of arms sales to Saudi Arabia against the will of Congress, two sources tell @JoshNBCNews and @mitchellreports.