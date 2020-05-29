On the third night of demonstrations following the police killing of George Floyd, protestors set fire to the Minneapolis Police Department’s third precinct. Below is everything we know about the protests in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.
The third precinct was set on fire
The third precinct has become a center of unrest, as it housed officer Derek Chauvin, the policeman that dug his knee into George Floyd’s back and neck shortly before his death. At dusk, as police fired projectiles at demonstrators, a building near the precinct was engulfed in flames. Around 10 p.m. central time, the Minneapolis Police Department evacuated its staff, at which point demonstrators broke into the building. After fireworks were set off directly into the building, it was lit on fire. A liquor store near the police building was also set ablaze, while protestors reportedly set off fireworks inside an Arby’s in the area. Around midnight, gunshots were also reported in the area.
Around 11:30 p.m. central time, city officials urged demonstrators to clear the immediate area, in case the fire ignited the precinct’s gas lines, or police explosives in the building:
Demonstrators shut down the highway
Earlier in the day, protestors took to I-35W close to downtown Minneapolis, shutting down traffic on the interstate:
The National Guard has mobilized 500 troops
Following authorization by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Minnesota National Guard announced Thursday night that it would send in 500 troops to the twin cities to quell the unrest:
The Minnesota State Capitol has been evacuated
On Thursday afternoon, lawmakers were directed around 1:30 p.m. to leave the capitol in St. Paul after demonstrators had forcibly entered nearby stores. On Thursday night in St. Paul, protestors set fire to an auto parts store a few miles west of the capitol building.
Demonstrations spread beyond the twin cities
Throughout the United States, protests erupted on Thursday, including demonstrations in Albuquerque, Louisville, Columbus, and Memphis. In Manhattan, around 40 people were arrested at a protest in Union Square:
In Denver, the Colorado State Capitol was placed on lockdown after shots were fired at a demonstration nearby. A video taken at the protest also showed an SUV attempting to run a demonstrator over.
Trump appears to threaten to shoot American citizens
In a pair of tweets in which he threatened to send in the National Guard — which was already on the ground —President Trump appeared to suggest that police or military forces in Minneapolis should begin using lethal force to end the protests: