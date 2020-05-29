Protesters gather at the third precinct police building after it was set on fire on Thursday night. Photo: Getty Images

On the third night of demonstrations following the police killing of George Floyd, protestors set fire to the Minneapolis Police Department’s third precinct. Below is everything we know about the protests in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

The third precinct was set on fire

The third precinct has become a center of unrest, as it housed officer Derek Chauvin, the policeman that dug his knee into George Floyd’s back and neck shortly before his death. At dusk, as police fired projectiles at demonstrators, a building near the precinct was engulfed in flames. Around 10 p.m. central time, the Minneapolis Police Department evacuated its staff, at which point demonstrators broke into the building. After fireworks were set off directly into the building, it was lit on fire. A liquor store near the police building was also set ablaze, while protestors reportedly set off fireworks inside an Arby’s in the area. Around midnight, gunshots were also reported in the area.

The fire at the MPD’s 3rd Precinct was only at one corner 5 minutes ago. It’s now spread across the entire building. With no firefighters on scene... that building will likely be destroyed tonight. pic.twitter.com/t6p3Yv1KYV — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) May 29, 2020

Fireworks shooting into the sky as the MPD Third Precinct burns. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/fDHOn70T3A — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 29, 2020

Around 11:30 p.m. central time, city officials urged demonstrators to clear the immediate area, in case the fire ignited the precinct’s gas lines, or police explosives in the building:

We're hearing unconfirmed reports that gas lines to the Third Precinct have been cut and other explosive materials are in the building.



If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE RETREAT in the event the building explodes. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) May 29, 2020

Demonstrators shut down the highway

Earlier in the day, protestors took to I-35W close to downtown Minneapolis, shutting down traffic on the interstate:

The scene as protests walk down 35W N near downtown Minneapolis now. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/dH77JORhtA — Jared Goyette (@JaredGoyette) May 29, 2020

The National Guard has mobilized 500 troops

Following authorization by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Minnesota National Guard announced Thursday night that it would send in 500 troops to the twin cities to quell the unrest:

We have activated more than 500 soldiers to St. Paul, Minneapolis and surrounding communities. Our mission is to protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate. A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls. — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 29, 2020

The Minnesota State Capitol has been evacuated

On Thursday afternoon, lawmakers were directed around 1:30 p.m. to leave the capitol in St. Paul after demonstrators had forcibly entered nearby stores. On Thursday night in St. Paul, protestors set fire to an auto parts store a few miles west of the capitol building.

Demonstrations spread beyond the twin cities

Throughout the United States, protests erupted on Thursday, including demonstrations in Albuquerque, Louisville, Columbus, and Memphis. In Manhattan, around 40 people were arrested at a protest in Union Square:

Police in NYC made several arrests during a protest in NYC. pic.twitter.com/P1Qf29Ev1e — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 28, 2020

In Denver, the Colorado State Capitol was placed on lockdown after shots were fired at a demonstration nearby. A video taken at the protest also showed an SUV attempting to run a demonstrator over.

Trump appears to threaten to shoot American citizens

In a pair of tweets in which he threatened to send in the National Guard — which was already on the ground —President Trump appeared to suggest that police or military forces in Minneapolis should begin using lethal force to end the protests:

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020