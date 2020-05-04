scenes from your pandemic

Morristown, New Jersey Photo: Huiting Chan

We recently asked New York readers to share scenes from their daily lives during the coronavirus pandemic for a new open-ended series we hope will help all of us see beyond our limited perspectives amid this unprecedented and often isolating experience. Here is another collection of your images. We hope you will continue to share your own scenes with us by emailing them to scenes@nymag.com. View the previous installment here, or browse the series archive here.

Regarding the above image, reader Huiting captions, “Drove 35 miles from Manhattan to Morristown to wave to his 80 year old parents from outside their home. They are constantly asking when we can have a meal together, but we can’t risk giving them the virus.”

Photo: Peter Christenson

“Life in Seattle pieces.”

East Village, Manhattan Photo: Paul Melcher

“Scene from the pharmacy.”

Midtown East, Manhattan Photo: Meghan Offtermatt

“I’m normally a bartender in graduate school, but I’m temporarily managing and helping at the restaurant I’ve worked at for seven years. You can see me batching delivery cocktails in the photo above. The best part of my week is bagging groceries (pictured below) for my co-workers who I wave to from six feet away. The restaurant has been providing their employees with food every Friday. The worst part is the eerie commute home to Inwood from Midtown East.”

Midtown East, Manhattan Photo: Meghan Offtermatt

Midtown East, Manhattan Photo: Meghan Offtermatt

Astoria, Oregon Photo: Sarah Jane Bardy

“Whispering into the void.”

Park Slope, Brooklyn

“As seen through my window on Wednesday night. A trio of musicians playing Carly Rae Jepsen’s “I Really Really Really Like You.” On 8th Street in Park Slope. Not sure what brought them out besides the weather but I was grateful for a moment of levity.”

Upper West Side, Manhattan Photo: Michael Stickle

“The Westside Community Garden is packed with hundreds and hundreds of tulips, and this is the way we get to look at them. Honestly, though, I feel like more people stop and appreciate them (and hopefully the work that goes into maintaining this lovely little oasis) than I’ve noticed in more than a decade of living up here on the Upper West Side.”

Times Square, Manhattan Photo: Megan Paetzhold

“Finally biked into Manhattan to see it — saw this surreal wedding photo shoot happening in Times Square.”

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Photo: Alyssa Shelasky

“This pic from Brooklyn Bridge Park (essentially our backyard) says everything.”

“That’s Cher in a mask!”

You can view the rest of the series here. We’ll publish the next collection soon and hope you’ll keep the submissions coming — you can send them in by emailing scenes@nymag.com.