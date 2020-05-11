scenes from your pandemic

We recently asked New York readers to share scenes from their daily lives during the coronavirus pandemic for a new open-ended series we hope will help all of us see beyond our limited perspectives amid this unprecedented and often isolating experience. Here is another collection of your images. We hope you will continue to share your own scenes with us by emailing them to scenes@nymag.com. View the previous installment here, or browse the series archive here.

Regarding the above photo, reader Sam captions, “Two people dancing in an empty Times Square, one dressed as lady liberty. It is weird and mysterious but somehow of the moment.”

Soho, Manhattan. Photo: Kyle Terboss

Photo: Kelly Sudderth-Truscott

“Overheard in the household on business day 8 of working at home:

1. ‘Are you going to put that away?’

2. ‘Want a drink?’

3.‘The dog needs to go out.’

4. ‘Don’t worry, I wouldn’t want to be quarantined with me either.’

5. And (delivered in a whisper yell) ‘I’M ON A CALL!’”

Port Washington, New York. Photo: Rebecca Lermsider

“My grandma (cutie waving in the middle) and her friends meeting up in a Long Island shopping center.”

Asbury Park, NJ. Photo: Vivienne Maricevic

“Gal cutting hair of friend on house porch on Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ.”

Photo: Aileen-Ramia

Photo: Aileen Ramia

“My husband and I have tried, to the extent possible, to maintain a degree of normalcy for our kids during this not-so-normal time. Last week, my oldest turned 5 and we gifted him the pedal bike we had promised him which husband has since been teaching him to ride on. Aside from a helmet, bike lessons now always include a mask. The below photo depicts my daily scene watching my kids do their Zoom meetings with their classmates each morning in their room as I look on from the dining area where I work.”

Photo: Aileen Ramia

Kensington, Brooklyn. Photo: Chas Danner

“At least the bees still get to dine in.”

Southampton, New York. Photo: Juliana Camacho Sánchez

Photo: Emily Murphy

Photo: Emily Murphy

“Surprisingly colorful!”

Karachi, Pakistan Photo: Suraiya Ishaque

“Stay home and watch a master spinner get to work.”

Washington, D.C. Photo: Matailong Du/www.matailongdu.com

“I’ve been documenting the street life through my apartment window in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood.”

Inwood, Manhattan. Photo: Elise Kowalick

“Dating is pretty weird during a pandemic. Here is my boyfriend, a PA at New York Presbyterian, and I on a few six foot dates. Life’s weird.”

Fort Tryon Park, Manhattan. Photo: Elise Kowalick

Photo: Robert Blue

“I had a surprise Zoom birthday party for my boyfriend and hired Bubbles, the incomparable NYC legend, to sing happy birthday as Marilyn Monroe.”

You can view the rest of the series here.