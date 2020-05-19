scenes from your pandemic

Photo: Kat Griffin

We recently asked New York readers to share scenes from their daily lives during the coronavirus pandemic for a new, open-ended series we hope will help all of us see beyond our limited perspectives amid this unprecedented and often isolating experience. Here is another collection of your images. We hope you will continue to share your own scenes with us by emailing them to scenes@nymag.com. View the previous installment here, or browse the series archive here.

Columbia University, Manhattan Photo: Kate Cowley

Tribeca, Manhattan Photo: Christina Pitsinos

“Seeing it made me realize that being a New Yorker means you’re never alone.”

Photo: Jaime Riva

“I am a photographer from NYC, my husband is a restaurateur whose family-owned and -run restaurants have been shut down, and we are also now homeschooling parents.”

Photo: Carlos Barrera San Salvador, El Salvador

I-287, White Plains, New York Photo: Drake Martin

“I am a 16-year-old high school photography student, and throughout this pandemic, I have been able to capture various moments of the world around me that I would have never seen in normal circumstances. This particular image, taken on March 26, depicts I-287 during the afternoon ‘rush hour’ in White Plains.”

Rye, New York Photo: Caroline Dailey

Rye, New York Photo: Caroline Dailey

“My brother taking his college class online while lounging on his outgrown childhood bed. He’s a lightweight rower at Georgetown, and his season got canceled before his team had the chance to race. I’ve never seen him so upset. He’s currently studying for his last final exam later this week, sporting Georgetown Rowing gear, as always.”

Photo: Julia Campisi

“Visiting my friend through her window on the hottest day of April. I’ve always told her she should be a hand model.”

Upper West Side, Manhattan Photo: Christine Jaworsky

“LOLa and Gracie, BFFs in quarantine.”

West End at 98th Street, Manhattan Photo: Christine Jaworsky

Photo: Lynn Maughan

“Mother’s Day 2020. A much-needed surprise for our mother. (We maintained social distancing the entire time.)”

You can view the rest of the series here. We’ll publish the next collection soon and hope you’ll keep the submissions coming — you can send them in by emailing scenes@nymag.com.