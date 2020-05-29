Scenes From Your Pandemic: What I Learned About You

“I learned my roommate orders no less than one Amazon item per day. I try not to judge, but the boxes are everywhere.” Photo: Illustration

We recently asked New York readers to share scenes from their daily lives during the coronavirus pandemic for a new, open-ended series we hope will help all of us see beyond our limited perspectives amid this unprecedented and often isolating experience. It will soon be 90 days since we’ve been cooped up with just ourselves and our housemates — whether that be a partner, a child, a parent, a roommate, a pet, or just me, myself, and I. To mark the occasion, for an upcoming Scenes From Your Pandemic, we’re inviting you to submit photographs or artwork that depict what you’ve learned about your co-isolationists. Include an image as well as what you learned in an email to scenes@nymag.com by Tuesday, June 2.

“I learned that my mom uses the knives I gave her for Mother’s Day for household chores, like cutting up seat cushions.”

“I learned my wife sneaks our empties into the recycling once it’s on the street. She doesn’t want the super to know how much we drink!”

“I learned that every literary assumption I had about my wife crumbled

thanks to an emailed Amazon receipt.”

“I learned that my girlfriend only bakes to take photos for Instagram.”

All mediums are welcome — drawings, collages, doodles, screenshots, photographs. This is not a photography or art contest; anyone can participate. We just want to see and share what you’ve learned under lockdown about your roommates.

