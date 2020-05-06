Who was it? Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For the first time ever, the Supreme Court livestreamed oral arguments Monday as justices participated in a teleconference from home. Wednesday, it became clear there are still some kinks to work out.

During arguments of Barr v. American Assn. of Political Consultants, a case involving regulation of intrusive robocalls, someone apparently experienced a different kind of intrusive call. As lawyer Roman Martinez spoke, a toilet could be heard flushing in the background.

LISTEN: Toilet flush during U.S. Supreme Court oral argument (h/t @nicninh) pic.twitter.com/He3QGMzvJI — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) May 6, 2020

And no, the sound of handwashing did not follow.