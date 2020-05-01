These Are the States Opening Back Up for Business

A customer waits for his turn in the chair at a barbershop in Georgia on the first day of the state’s reopening. Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images

Six weeks after the nation’s first stay-at-home orders were issued, many states have begun relaxing the restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Outdoor spaces, including beaches and state parks, were among the first areas to open, and now states are throwing open the doors to public life, despite the warnings of some public-health experts.

Americans in a handful of states can now get a haircut, go to the gym, or sit down at a restaurant, though restrictions are still in place. And more states are set to follow. This is the list of states that are back open for business:

Alabama

April 30 marked the end of Alabama’s statewide stay-at-home order and the beginning of a plan Governor Kay Ivey calls “Safer at Home.” Under the new order, which lasts until May 15, all retail can open at 50 percent capacity with social-distancing measures in place. Haircuts, manicures, and deadlifts will have to wait, though, with barbershops, nail salons, and gyms remaining closed.

Alaska

Alaska went into phase one of the state’s reopening on Friday, April 24, with Governor Mike Dunleavy allowing restaurants to open for in-person dining and personal-care-services businesses (nail salons, barbers, etc.) to operate by reservation only. Retail stores were also allowed to reopen with social distancing and masks worn by all employees and customers.

Colorado

Colorado moved into its “Safer at Home” phase April 27, with some nonessential businesses allowed to reopen for curbside pickup. On Friday, May 1, personal-care services and retail businesses can reopen with strict social-distancing measures in place, and on May 4, offices will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. Bars and restaurants will remain closed to in-person dining at least until mid-May.

Georgia

Governor Brian Kemp has made the nation’s biggest push to reopen in the country. Starting Friday, April 24, barbershops, gyms, salons, and massage therapists could reopen. On Monday, April 27, restaurants and movie theaters followed. On April 30, the state’s stay-at-home order expired, but Kemp, who has turned his attention to restarting the state’s economy, said high-risk Georgians should stay at home at least until mid-June.

Idaho

May 1 marks the start of Idaho’s first stage of reopening, with most retail stores, churches, and day cares allowed to reopen. If, by May 16, coronavirus cases continue trending down, most other businesses, with the exception of bars and nightclubs, will be allowed to reopen.

Illinois

While Governor J.B. Pritzker extended the state’s stay-at-home order to May 30, he will allow several new categories of business to open starting May 1. That includes greenhouses, garden centers, and pet groomers. Businesses previously designated as nonessential can also reopen to curbside pickup or delivery.

Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds announced this week that 77 of the state’s 99 counties can reopen, with some limitations, on May 1. Malls, gyms, libraries, and restaurants can all reopen at 50 percent capacity, while horse and dog tracks can reopen without spectators. Restrictions on religious gatherings have also been lifted. The 22 counties not included in the order are those that have been hit hardest by COVID-19 in the state. They’ll have to wait at least until May 15 to reopen.

Minnesota

Starting Monday, April 27, some nonessential businesses began to reopen in Minnesota. An executive order from Governor Tim Walz applies to “workers in non-customer-facing industrial and office-based businesses who cannot work from home,” he said. Walz estimated that this would put 80,000 to 100,000 people back to work.

Mississippi

Starting Monday, April 27, some retail businesses were allowed to open with social-distancing measures in place. Barbers, gyms, salons, spas, and movie theaters must remain closed, though. Restaurants will still be limited to drive-through, carryout, and delivery. These orders will remain in place for at least two weeks.

Montana

With just 453 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths, Montana is moving this weekend to lift restrictions for individuals and businesses. The statewide stay-at-home order ended Sunday, and on Monday, April 27, retail businesses could open with social-distancing measures in place. Beginning May 4, restaurants, bars, and casinos can open with social distancing and capacity reductions. And on May 7, schools may resume in-person instruction pending decisions from local districts. Gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and bingo halls will remain closed.

Nevada

As of May 1, all retail businesses, including cannabis dispensaries, can operate with curbside pickup, an option previously only open to restaurants.

New Mexico

A limited reopening began in New Mexico starting May 1, with nonessential retailers allowed to begin offering curbside pickup. Pet services and veterinarians were also given the green light to reopen.

North Dakota

Despite never issuing a stay-at-home order, Governor Doug Burgum had ordered many nonessential businesses to close. That order ended April 30, and on May 1, all businesses, including bars and personal-care services, will be allowed to reopen with restrictions in place. Among those restrictions are a ban on standing in bars and the closure of all dance floors.

Oklahoma

Personal-care services in Oklahoma could begin operating again on Friday, April 24, though by appointment only. Gyms, restaurants, movie theaters, and houses of worship can follow on May 1. Governor Kevin Stitt said phase two of the plan will allow bars to reopen, and weddings and funerals with more than ten people to be held. Phase two will be implemented, he said, if hospitals remain able to handle the flow of patients for the next two weeks.

South Carolina

Retail stores previously deemed nonessential, including bookstores, department stores, and sporting-goods stores, were allowed to reopen April 20. Governor Henry McMaster’s order allowing their opening restricts the businesses to no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet. Salons, gyms, and restaurants are still required to be closed.

Tennessee

Restaurants in Tennessee were allowed to reopen on April 27, and retail stores followed on April 29, provided they operate at 50 percent capacity. The loosened restrictions from Governor Bill Lee will apply only in Tennessee counties without their own public-health departments, meaning large cities, including Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville, will be allowed to set their own timeline.

Texas

Texas’s stay-at-home order expireed Thursday, and the state is allowing many businesses to open back up. That includes nonessential retail, malls, movie theaters, and restaurants, which must all operate at 25 percent capacity. Abbott said that personal-care services will have to wait at least until mid-May to reopen. And though he declined to mandate Texans to wear face coverings while in public, he did “strongly recommend” it.

Utah

Utah never had a statewide stay-at-home order, but schools and restaurants were closed. Starting May 1, restaurants and personal-care services will be allowed to reopen as long as they exercise “extreme precautions.”

Vermont

Last week, Governor Phil Scott allowed certain businesses to begin operating, including “construction operations with crews of two or less and some single-person, low-contact professional services, such as appraisers, attorneys, realtors, and others.” On Friday, he upped the maximum number of workers to five. Farmers’ markets are allowed to open, as of May 1.

Wisconsin

Nonessential business that can operate without customer contact, such as car washes, dog groomers, and upholsterers, were allowed to open on Wednesday, April 29. Outdoor recreational rentals may also return to business, and nonessential retail could begin offering curbside pickup.

Wyoming

Governor Mark Gordon lifted the order closing Wyoming’s personal-care services, allowing those businesses to open on May 1 with social-distancing measures in place.