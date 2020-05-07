Everything We’ve Learned From Tara Reade’s Megyn Kelly Interview

Photo: YouTube

On Sunday May 3, Tara Reade — the former staffer for Joe Biden who alleges that the presumptive Democratic nominee sexually assaulted her when she worked in his Senate office in 1993 — was scheduled to appear on Fox News Sunday, but canceled at the last minute because she was not ready to do so. But by Thursday, she had spoken to former Fox News and NBC News host Megyn Kelly about the allegations, which Biden has denied. Below is everything we know from the preview of the interview which was released:

Reade calls on Biden to drop out.

On her online show, Kelly asked Reade about a Biden statement from 2018 in which he said that accusers should start off with the presumption that they are telling the truth. “Do you think he’s afforded you that presumption?” Kelly asked. “No,” Reade replied, and referred to alleged harassment online, including a death threat, following her decision to come forward. “His campaign is taking this position that they want all women to be able to speak safely. I have not experienced that.”

MK EXCLUSIVE: #TaraReade responds to #JoeBiden; calls for him to drop out pic.twitter.com/jxHAUYaWVU — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

Kelly then asked, “If he’s watching this, what do you want to say to him?”

Reade: “I want to say: you and I were there, Joe Biden. Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States.”

Kelly: You want him to withdraw.

Reade: I wish he would, but he won’t. But I wish he would. That’s how I feel emotionally.

Kelly: Do you want an apology?

Reade: I think it’s a little late.

Reade says she would “absolutely” go under oath.

When Kelly asked Reade if she thinks “we should believe all women,” she answered that she believes “in the survivors who have come forward,” including Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kelly then made a comparison of Blasey Ford’s accusation to Reade’s claim:

Kelly: Some of those who supported her but now have found a reason not to support you say, ‘Well, she was under oath.’ Would you go under oath?

Reade: Absolutely.

Kelly: They say, ‘Well, she subjected herself to cross examination.’ Would you do that?

Reade: Absolutely.

Kelly: They also point out that she took a polygraph controlled by someone on her team. Is that something you want to do?

Reade: I’m not a criminal. Joe Biden should take the polygraph. What kind of precedent does that set for survivors of violence? Does that mean we’re presumed guilty and we all have to polygraphs? So I will take one if Joe Biden takes one, but I am not a criminal.

MK EXCLUSIVE: Will Tara Reade go under oath or take a polygraph? pic.twitter.com/aBXohhg14n — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

While polygraphs are notoriously unreliable, Reade did take a major step forward on Thursday when it was announced that lawyer Douglas Wigdor — whose firm represented six victims of Harvey Weinstein — has taken her on as a client.

On Thursday, the San Luis Obispo Tribune also reported on the first documented proof that Reade had mentioned an allegation of workplace misconduct around the time of the alleged sexual assault. In 1996, in a filing made by her then-husband Theodore Dronen contesting a restraining order filed by Reade, Dronen wrote in a court document that she had told him about “a problem she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden’s office” after they met in the spring of 1993. Though Reade’s neighbor corroborated her account in an interview with Business Insider from late April — saying that Reade told her about the alleged assault in 1995 or 1996 — the court document is the first written verification that Reade had discussed an alleged incident of sexual harassment with those close to her shortly after she left the senator’s office.

This post has been updated to reflect that the document the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported on detailed an incident of alleged sexual harassment, not alleged sexual assault.

