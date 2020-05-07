The Person Who Serves Trump His Meals Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

One of Trump’s personal valets has the coronavirus. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

A member of the U.S. military who works in the White House has tested positive of the coronavirus, the White House acknowledged Thursday. According to multiple reports, the person is one of President Trump’s personal valets.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for coronavirus,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. Gidley added that Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence were tested for the conrovniaus after the valet’s positive test became known. “They remain in great health,” Gidley said.

CNN first reported the positive test, and noted that Trump was “upset” when he learned of the positive test. NBC News provided more context on how the valet interacts with the president, reporting that the valet serves Trump his meals, among other duties. Valets do not wear masks, the reports added.