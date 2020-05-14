The U.S. Is Seeing ‘Signs of a Slowing Epidemic’

California reopened beaches this week as the pandemic appeared to be slowing in the U.S. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

As states across the country begin to reopen their economies, the United States is “seeing signs of a slowing epidemic,” former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told a House subcommittee Wednesday.

A public-health expert who previously served in Donald Trump’s administration, Gottlieb told lawmakers that even as testing for the coronavirus is becoming more available, the rate of positive tests is going down. “There are hopeful signs,” he said.

Thursday, Gottlieb tweeted the U.S. is experiencing a “sustained decline” in COVID-19 deaths nationally, another major indicator that the situation is improving.

National data from this past week suggest that the U.S. is starting to experience a sustained and sharper decline in new covid19 cases after a period of extended plateau. pic.twitter.com/alcFxGsrq3 — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) May 13, 2020

Previously, Gottlieb noted that the trend of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths was declining.

Nationwide excluding New York region which had sustained declines in new covid cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for weeks; nationally we were seeing steady increases. But trend over past two weeks is now declining. The national epidemic is slowing. Doubling time is now 45 days pic.twitter.com/2AN8rQwDC6 — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) May 13, 2020

A big reason for the drop in the nationwide deaths is the declining number of COVID-19 deaths in New York, where 157 were reported Thursday. Cases have also declined in Georgia and Florida, two states that moved earlier than most to open their economies. Between May 4 and May 11, Florida’s new cases dropped by 14 percent, and Georgia saw a 12 percent decrease. But some states, including Alabama, South Dakota and Texas, are seeing cases spike.