The U.S. Is Seeing ‘Signs of a Slowing Epidemic’

As states across the country begin to reopen their economies, the United States is “seeing signs of a slowing epidemic,” former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told a House subcommittee Wednesday.
A public-health expert who previously served in Donald Trump’s administration, Gottlieb told lawmakers that even as testing for the coronavirus is becoming more available, the rate of positive tests is going down. “There are hopeful signs,” he said.
Thursday, Gottlieb tweeted the U.S. is experiencing a “sustained decline” in COVID-19 deaths nationally, another major indicator that the situation is improving.
Previously, Gottlieb noted that the trend of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths was declining.
A big reason for the drop in the nationwide deaths is the declining number of COVID-19 deaths in New York, where 157 were reported Thursday. Cases have also declined in Georgia and Florida, two states that moved earlier than most to open their economies. Between May 4 and May 11, Florida’s new cases dropped by 14 percent, and Georgia saw a 12 percent decrease. But some states, including Alabama, South Dakota and Texas, are seeing cases spike.