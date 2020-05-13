In Preview of November, Trump Jumps the Gun on California Election Results

For Trump, an early lead can’t be lost without Democratic fraud. Photo: Shutterstock

Initial returns in the special election in California’s 25th Congressional District (held to fill the seat of Democratic Representative Katie Hill, who resigned after a sex scandal) show Republican Mike Garcia with a solid 12-point lead over Democrat Christy Smith. But none of the major election-analysis services are calling the race, because a large but unknown quantity of mail ballots are still out; indeed, many were probably postmarked on election day and won’t be received until later in the week. In 2018, in California as a whole, 43 percent of the votes ultimately cast were not in the morning-after tabulations, and the proportion of mail ballots in this special election (for which all registered voters were sent a mail ballot due to an executive order from Governor Gavin Newsom) could be even higher. Democrats almost always do better in late mail-ballot returns. Garcia hasn’t claimed victory yet, either.

But that hasn’t deterred one interested observer from making the call:

Big Congressional win in California for Mike Garcia, taking back a seat from the Democrats. This is the first time in many years that a California Dem seat has flipped back to a Republican. Also, Tom Tiffany beat his Democrat rival BIG in Wisconsin. Two great Congressional WINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020

He’s right about Wisconsin, an unsurprising result in a Congressional district he carried by 20 points in 2016 (Tiffany won by 14 points). But he’s clearly jumping the gun on the California race, and that’s a troubling sign for November. In much of the country, a spike in voting by mail is going to slow returns, and if the presidential race is as close as we think it will be, there may be a lot of states where the outcome leans one way on election night — but without enough votes being counted to make an accurate call. If the president of the United States is out there calling states for himself on Election Night — and almost certainly alleging fraud if he later falls behind — you could have a recipe for a contested presidential election and possibly civil unrest.

This omen may be forgotten if, as is likely given his lead, Garcia does ultimately win the California special election. Indeed, the contest may not matter in the long run since Garcia will face Smith again in November for a full House term in circumstances more conducive to high Democratic turnout.

But Trump and other leading Republicans (who claimed without evidence to suspect fraud in California when they lost early leads in several House districts in 2018) need to be challenged instantly if they start claiming victory early on the evening of November 3 in states or down-ballot contests that the experts consider too close or early to call. It may not deter them, but the idea that late Democratic comebacks in the returns inherently means ballot-box stuffing or voter fraud is too plainly hammerheaded to stand unrefuted.