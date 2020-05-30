Photo: Screencap/Fox 5 Atlanta

There was an outburst of violence in Atlanta on Friday night during protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed on Monday while in Minneapolis police custody, prompting nationwide demonstrations. Protesters clashed with police outside the CNN Center and destroyed a police car and other property in the area. In response to the unrest, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gave an impassioned speech in which she fought back tears while speaking about her own personal reaction to Floyd’s death, her 18-year-old son, and why she thought any Atlantans taking part in the violence were disgracing the life George Floyd and the city’s majority black community.

Watch what she had to say:

