Everything We Do and Don’t Know About New York’s Reopening Plan

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed.

We’ve removed our paywall from essential coronavirus news stories. Become a subscriber to support our journalists. Subscribe now.

It seems likely that at least some parts of New York State will be able to begin reopening on May 15 when Governor Andrew Cuomo’s PAUSE order shutting down the state expires, and the state has released a broad outline of what that reopening process will be. In short, the plan is to allow ten regions of the state to each reopen in a four-phase process designed to gradually expand what’s open while minimizing the risk of more coronavirus infections and allowing public-health officials to monitor the progress. Below is what we know — and don’t know — so far.

What requirements must each region of the state meet to begin reopening?

State officials will determine which of the state’s ten regions — here is a map — will be allowed to reopen, and when, based on a variety of criteria. Each region will need to continue to make sure essential workers are protected and have set up a regional control room to monitor all indicators of progress throughout the reopening phases. It must also meet the below requirements in infection and death rates, health-care-system capacity, and test-and-trace capacity.

Hospitalization and death rates

A 14-day decline in coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths from the virus on a three-day rolling average.

15 or fewer total new confirmed cases of COVID-19 or five or fewer new deaths from the coronavirus on a three-day rolling average

Fewer than two new coronavirus patients admitting to hospitals per 100,000 residents

Health-care capacity, after elective surgeries resume

30 percent of both total hospital beds and ICU beds must be available.

Hospitals must have a 90-day stockpile of PPE.

Testing and contact tracing

In order to reopen, regions must have:

Capacity to conduct frequent testing of frontline and essential workers.

Capacity to conduct 30 diagnostic tests per month for every 1,000 residents, via an appropriate number of well-advertised testing sites depending on the region’s population, and testing needs to prioritize people who show symptoms or have been in contact with people with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

At least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents, or more if projections warrant that.

Plans and capacity to isolate people with confirmed infections who cannot self-isolate.

Regions must collect and evaluate their infection-rate data. Also, the reopening of public transportation systems, schools, and test-and-trace programs must be coordinated with surrounding regions.

How close are the various regions to being eligible to start reopening?

As of May 4, Governor Cuomo said that no region had met all of the requirements, but that upstate regions were not surprisingly much closer to being ready to reopen than downstate regions. Here is the chart he showed regarding each region’s progress:

When will New York City be able to begin reopening?

That’s not yet clear.

What happens if a reopening region experiences a new outbreak and no longer meets the requirements?

It’s not yet clear how state and regional officials will handle that.

What are the four reopening phases?

In regions where the above requirements are met, businesses will be allowed to reopen in four phases, prioritizing industries that pose the lowest risk of infection for employees and customers.

Phase One will allow construction, manufacturing, wholesale supply chain businesses to reopen, as well as some retailers for curbside pickup.

With regards to retail, many nonessential businesses throughout the state have already been offering curbside pickup. Businesses that cannot offer that, like retailers inside shopping malls, will not be eligible to reopen.

After two weeks, state and regional officials will evaluate the outcomes of the reopening and decide whether or not the region can move onto the next phase.

Phase Two will allow a wider range of businesses to reopen, including storefront retailers and businesses in the professional services, finance and insurance, administrative support, and real-estate and rental-leasing industries.

Phase Three will focus on the hospitality industry, allowing restaurants and other food-service businesses to reopen for dine-in service, as well as hotels — which are already considered essential businesses and are allowed to serve overnight guests, but this phase will likely mean they will be able to reopen their dine-in restaurants, spas, and gyms.

Phase Four, the final phase, will allow schools, and arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses to reopen — including theaters, movie theaters, and other entertainment venues, as well as museums and other artistic institutions. (No matter what, schools will remain closed in the state for the remainder of the current academic year.)

Do businesses all know what phase they get to reopen in?

No. The current plan lacks a lot of detail and has led to confusion among businesses and industry groups. It remains unclear which industry categories some businesses will belong to as part of the plan, or how flexible the various phases may be region by region — or in reality, town by town.

For example, which businesses are going to be considered professional services in Phase Two? It’s also not clear when restaurants will be able to relax social-distancing measures after they reopen for dine-in service, or if businesses will be able to open earlier if they can serve customers by appointment only.

State officials are reportedly working to iron out the additional details, but it’s not clear when those details will be announced.

What are the requirements for businesses?

Governor Cuomo has emphasized that all businesses should begin working on their reopening plans immediately. In order to reopen, they must also meet the following criteria:

Strict cleaning and sanitation standards must be met.

Social-distancing protocols must be in place and workplace hours and shifts must be designed so as to reduce the density of people working at the business.

Mandatory face masks for all employees and customers in situations where there is frequent person-to-person contact.

Coronavirus cases must be traced, tracked, and reported to regional public-health officials.

Nonessential travel must be restricted for employees.

Liability processes must be in place (but it’s not clear what this will actually entail yet).

Who is going to enforce the requirements?

The details of enforcement remain unclear, but local governments will undoubtedly be responsible for making sure businesses follow the rules. Face-mask mandates may yet prove controversial as they have in some other parts of the country, as well.

When will routine dental care and other health services be available again?

Dentists and ophthalmologists in the state have been able to serve patients needing emergency care, but not for routine care. It’s not clear when they and other health-service providers will be able to resume business as relatively normal. It’s possible these businesses will be considered professional services under Phase Two.

When can you finally get a haircut?

It’s not yet clear where hair salons and barbershops fit into the phases, but it seems likely to be Phase Two.

What about travel between regions in different phases?

The reopening plan says that regions should not allow businesses to reopen if they prove to be a draw for large numbers of nonlocal visitors, but it’s not clear what the metrics for that will be. The plan also says that regions must coordinate reopening plans with surrounding regions, but again, it’s not clear how that will actually play out.

This post will be updated as more details become available.