Biden: Trump Will ‘Try to Steal This Election’

Joe Biden. Photo: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Joe Biden’s biggest concern related to the upcoming election is that Donald Trump will try to “steal” it by limiting the ability of Americans to cast their vote, he said on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Wednesday.

Asked how to ensure that all voters have the opportunity to cast a ballot without waiting in interminably long lines, as they were forced to do in Georgia this week, Biden said, “That’s my single greatest concern.” He added: “This president is going to try to steal this election. This is a guy who said, all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind his desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary.”

ICYMI, Biden on The Daily Show last night:



"My single greatest concern: This president's gonna try to steal this election."



"I promise you I'm absolutely convinced [the military] will escort him from the White House with great dispatch." pic.twitter.com/e18h1k3OKc — The Recount (@therecount) June 11, 2020

The presumptive Democratic nominee said his campaign is putting together a “major initiative of lawyers to go out and make sure that we’re in every single district in the country to patrol this.”

Biden has previously claimed that Trump will try to delay the general election, saying in April, “Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.” At the time, the Trump campaign called Biden’s remarks “the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate” and the Republican National Committee said there are no plans to move Election Day.

Noah also asked Biden about the possibility of him winning in November and Trump refusing to leave the White House in January . Biden said he’s thought about that and believes that the military would escort Trump “from the White House with great dispatch.”