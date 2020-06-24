Devin Nunes Loses Legal Battle With Twitter Cow

That cow had some tough lawyers. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Devin Nunes is a Republican member of Congress from California and former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, from which platform he built an identity as the mastermind of President Trump’s legal and political defense in the Russia scandal. Nunes, like Trump, has a penchant for spreading conspiracy theories, working with shady characters in Eastern Europe and abusing the legal system.

Nunes’s funniest suit was filed last year against Twitter, demanding $250 million in damages over tweets by an account called “Devin Nunes’ Cow.” Nunes has very predictably lost his case against Twitter.

The suit cites a series of anti-Nunes tweets from the @devincow account. “Devin Nunes’ Cow has made, published and republished hundreds of false and defamatory statements of and concerning Nunes, including the following: Nunes is a ‘treasonous cowpoke’ and ‘Devin’s boots are full of manure’; He’s ‘udder-ly worthless and its pasture time to move him to prison’; ‘Devin is whey over his head in crime,’” among other messages.

Nunes’s suit advanced the idiosyncratic theory that the tweets were “part of [Twitter’s] agenda to squelch Nunes’ voice, cause him extreme pain and suffering, influence the 2018 Congressional election, and distract, intimidate and interfere with Nunes’ investigation into corruption and Russian involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election,” and somehow not protected by the First Amendment. Judge John Marshall did not agree.

Nunes has not yet lost his ongoing lawsuits against CNN, the Washington Post, Hearst, McClatchy, and Fusion GPS.