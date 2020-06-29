The Failed U.S. Reopening Has Served Up a Feast for the Coronavirus

Bar owner Petros J Markantonis changes the marquee outside his bar to “Closed Again” at the West Alabama Ice House in Houston, Texas on June 26. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed.

We’ve removed our paywall from essential coronavirus news stories. Become a subscriber to support our journalists. Subscribe now.

As of Sunday, the U.S. has set single-day records for new coronavirus cases for at least five consecutive days and the total number of nationwide infections has risen past 2.5 million — roughly 25 percent of the world total. Led by outbreaks in the South and West, the second peak of confirmed cases in the pandemic’s first U.S. wave has now surpassed the initial peak in April, and over the last week, new coronavirus cases rose — in some cases exponentially — in 36 states, declined in only two (Connecticut and Rhode Island), and remained flat in the rest. Twelve states have paused or begun rolling back their reopenings.

Almost 126,000 Americans have already lost their lives to the coronavirus, and many more are going to die before the pandemic is over, even if federal, state, and local leaders — and Americans — put on their masks, roll up their sleeves, and do what’s necessary to flatten the many curves and permanently suppress the coronavirus until a vaccine is available.

States reported 42k new cases today. The five highest days in our data are the last 5 days.



Here are the number of new cases reported on the last 5 Sundays:



6/21: 27,287

6/14: 21,240

6/7: 18,744

5/31: 21,575

5/24: 20,111 pic.twitter.com/OBKKaSShGI — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) June 28, 2020

The hastily and inconsistently implemented U.S. reopening — encouraged by President Trump and his administration after an ineffectual, and at times indifferent, federal response — isn’t just a nationwide failure that seems unlikely to resurrect the economy as planned. It has become a brand-new disaster. And there is no end in sight. Again.

Below is a look at the current scope of the crisis and just some of the distressing news from the last several days around the country.

The nationwide surge, visualized

All that is needed to understand the scale of what’s currently happening with pandemic in the U.S. is to once again look at scary charts:

When the lines go parallel

The US now has reproduced its March-> April trajectory for new confirmed cases and #COVID19 spread pic.twitter.com/GkvpmKw9Vv — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 28, 2020

Plots show daily new cases vs time for some of the hardest hit spots in the US (as measured by new cases in the last two weeks).



Florida takes 6 of the top 20 spots. Still no statewide mask laws.@DrEricDing



More on TX, CA, FL, and AZ:https://t.co/kSFRE5UJ2M pic.twitter.com/6uXY4odtVk — Derrick VanGennep (@VanGennepD) June 28, 2020

Regarding the geographic trends:

In the South and West, the number of new cases reported per day has doubled since June 15. pic.twitter.com/D7gTdMA8Hq — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) June 28, 2020

The shifting geography of Covid in the United States. pic.twitter.com/zz9MLVGQF0 — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) June 28, 2020

Bad and getting worse in Arizona

The outbreak is Arizona has already spiraled out of control, and the state is now home to the highest rate of new infections on a per-capita basis in the world. The state’s positive test rate has climbed quickly since May 25, 10 days after the its stay-at-home order expired and it quickly began reopening — clearly too soon. On Sunday, it was 11.7 percent, up from 6.7 percent on May 31. Maricopa County, which is home to the Phoenix metropolitan area, has been recording more than 2,000 new cases a day, and is already home to over 60 percent of the cases statewide. More than a third of the new cases there have been reported in less than the last two weeks. Statewide, as in Florida, younger people make up a majority of the new cases.

New COVID cases in Florida, Arizona, and Nevada are rising faster on a per-capita basis than in any other country in the world



Arizona: 481

Florida: 446

Nevada: 357

...

Qatar: 333



See more here: https://t.co/2WgixDqHo0 pic.twitter.com/W8vV6lnsLl — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) June 28, 2020

The 3,857 new cases Arizona reported Sunday was a record high, up 5. 5 percent from the 3,591 reported Saturday, which was 5.4 percent higher than the 3,428 cases reported Friday. As a result of the ongoing surge, the state’s hospitals and ICU units are about to reach capacity. As of Saturday, 85 percent of inpatient beds in Arizona were filled (including a record 2,691 people with COVID-19), as were 87 percent of its ICU beds (including a record 666 people with suspected COVID-19). Forty-four percent of the state’s ventilators are in use, and seven hospitals in the state implemented surge plans on Friday. More than 800 people have been coming to Arizona emergency rooms every day with suspected COVID-19 symptoms since June 5, up to a record 1,249 on Thursday, and still over 1,100 on Saturday. At least 1,588 people have been killed by COVID-19 in Arizona since the pandemic began, including a record 79 reported deaths on June 24. Testing in the state, meanwhile, has not been able to keep up with the demand amid the surge in infections.

Last week, Arizona’s Republican Governor Doug Ducey asked residents to stay home, wear masks, avoid gathering in large groups, and practice social distancing. But he’s done nothing to require it, against the advice of medical experts. Instead he has implemented policies which put the needs of businesses ahead of the guidance of public health experts and failed to model safe behavior himself. He banned face-mask mandates in the state until two weeks ago when, under enormous pressure, he began allowing cities and counties in the state, including Maricopa County, to order and enforce their own face-mask mandates. He has also recently directed Arizona businesses to come up with coronavirus policies that followed CDC guidelines, instead of just recommending it as he had before. It was too little, too late. Public health experts and local officials say that Ducey and other state leaders could have prevented the current crisis, but helped bring it about instead. Last week, the Washington Post reported that:

At critical junctures, blunders by top officials undermined faith in the data purportedly driving decision-making, according to experts monitoring Arizona’s response. And when forbearance was most required, as the state began to reopen despite continued community transmission, an abrupt and uniform approach — without transparent benchmarks or latitude for stricken areas to hold back — led large parts of the public to believe the pandemic was over.

There has also been a partisan conflict in the state over the coronavirus response at every stage, with protests and rogue sheriffs against the stay-at-home order when it was in place, as well as ongoing objections to face masks. Now the state is paying a huge price, and it’s not clear when it will be able to regain control of the outbreak, or if it will be able to handle the consequences.

In Florida, a five-fold increase of new cases in two weeks

On Saturday, the state reported its second straight record-setting day of new cases — 9,585 new infections, following the 8,942 that were reported on Friday. 8,530 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the state’s 7-day total of new cases to 43,784 — over 31 percent of the state’s more than 141,000 total cases. 12.4 percent of tests in the state are coming back positive, up from 3 to 5 percent in May and 10 percent in mid-June — which indicates that increased testing is not responsible for the spike in new cases, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has claimed in the past. South Florida has been hardest hit, and the median age of the newly infected has been between 33 and 37. At least 3,419 Floridians have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 258 people in the last week.

FLORIDA COVID chart showing new reported cases more than *DOUBLE* what they were just a week ago.



26,957 cases last 3 days vs. 11,948 during comparable 3 days a week ago and 6,074 for comparable 3 days 2 weeks ago.



Exponential.



Testing positivity has also rocketed higher. pic.twitter.com/STUJeGi8VF — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 28, 2020

The state began quickly reopening in May — including restaurants, bars, and gyms in the first phase. Now it’s partially reversing course: On Friday, bars were closed statewide and Miami-Dade County announced it was closing its beaches over the coming July 4 holiday weekend and banning gatherings of more than 50 people. On Sunday, Broward County closed its beaches for the holiday weekend as well. (Some residents attending the announcement “could be heard shouting for freedom and calling the [county] mayors socialists,” according the NBC Miami.)

There is no statewide face-mask mandate in Florida, with Governor DeSantis explaining Friday that the state was “going to continue to put out the guidance, and we’re going to trust people to make good decisions.” He also questioned the efficacy of the indoor face-mask mandates in place — and working — in more than a dozen other states. “You catch more flies with honey than vinegar,” DeSantis has also said regarding the issue. Some Florida leaders have begun mandating masks, but the topic has become political in the state — with Democrats passing or pushing for mandates and Republicans rejecting and fighting them, as the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported on Sunday:

Masks are now required in certain public settings in Tampa, Miami, St. Petersburg, Orlando and a number of other Florida cities and counties. … Most of the Florida communities with new mask rules are controlled by Democrats. Democrats tend to be more concentrated — and control the levers of government — in larger urban areas where the coronavirus often is more prevalent, but they also have been much more willing to embrace mask-wearing. …

Some Republican-led municipalities have rejected mandatory mask requirements. The Manatee County Commission, which has a GOP majority, this week opted against a local ordinance mandating masks in public. And Florida GOP leaders are challenging local mask regulations in court.

On Sunday, Governor DeSantis — who boasted on May 20 that the state had “succeeded” in its pandemic efforts — claimed the state was still doing fine and maintained that Florida businesses and residents could be trusted to lead themselves, as he has since coronavirus cases began spiking in mid-June. He brushed off questions about whether he would consider another shutdown to stem the spread of the virus. DeSantis has stressed that hidden cases surpass known cases, as well as the need to maintain proper social distancing; wear face masks; and avoid closed spaces, crowded places with poor ventilation, and close contact settings. But the Republican governor definitely hasn’t done everything he could to make sure that happened.

On Sunday, he blamed socializing younger people — who “you can’t control” — for not following guidelines and driving the spread of the virus, noting that the test positivity rate of 25-34-year olds was nearly 20 percent and that young people, while at lower risk of serious illness from COVID-19, were putting their older friends, colleagues, and relatives at risk. “They’re younger people, they’re gonna do what they’re gonna do,” DeSantis said in explaining the need to shut down Florida’s bars. He also said he thought “we’ll be fine” by the time the GOP plans to hold the Republican National Convention in the state in late August.

Florida is also apparently exporting outbreaks. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that the state was investigating a cluster of new coronavirus cases in Westchester which appears to have been started by a student who had recently traveled to Florida.

A mess in Texas

Texas has reported more than 5,000 new cases of the coronavirus for six consecutive days, and on Sunday it finally broke a 16-day streak of record hospitalizations.

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott ordered all bars in the state to close and all restaurants to reduce their capacity to 50 percent, and banned gatherings of more than 100 people without the approval of local officials. The state has also reimplemented safety mandates at child care centers after repealing them in the middle of the month. For the first time, it has also mandated that the centers also follow CDC guidelines.

At an event with Vice-President Mike Pence on Sunday, Abbott acknowledged that the state’s outbreak “has taken a very swift and very dangerous turn” in a matter of a few weeks and, along with Pence, asked Texans to wear face masks and practice social distancing. (There was also large choir at the event, and they sang without face masks even though the CDC has said that singing may be a very high risk activity and has been linked to super-spreader events.)

Abbott has refused to order businesses to close again amid the escalating outbreak. The number of new infections in the state had risen since it began quickly reopening in May, then began rising much more rapidly in June. Texas has no statewide face-mask mandate, and Abbott has banned local governments from imposing penalties on Texans who don’t wear face masks in public — though two weeks ago he supported a county judge’s decision to order businesses to require employees and customers to wear face masks whenever social distancing was not possible.

Testing in Texas has been a bottleneck, with reports of failing websites, testing sites unable to keep up with demand, long waits at drive-thru sites, and as long as 10-day waits for results.