NYPD officers stand in formation as nearby demonstrators hold a rally in Times Square on June 1. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, but his arrest was not enough to stem the spread of protests throughout the country over the weekend. On Sunday night, protests continued to rage in most major cities, and the National Guard had been activated in at least 15 states and Washington, D.C.

Below is everything we know about the unfolding story of George Floyd’s death and its aftermath across the country.

Monday, June 1

A largely peaceful protest was tear-gassed to clear space for a bizarre photo op starring the president and a bible

The area outside the White House looks like a warzone right now pic.twitter.com/MgoUnrPh6l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2020

Here is what was happening outside the White House as President Trump was giving his Rose Garden address and saying he is an “ally of all peaceful protestors.” Peaceful protestors being tear gassed outside of the WH gates. I confirmed because I was teargassed along with them. pic.twitter.com/yg0wbSrIXn — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 1, 2020

Evidently the police and troops fired tear gas at peaceful protesters to push them back to make it possible for Trump to go to St. John's Church for a photo op. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 1, 2020

Just an unbelievable use of military and police force to clear out Lafayette Park of protesters for a photo op at St John’s Episcopal Church. pic.twitter.com/ue7eCb6ZEM — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 1, 2020

And the president’s photo op was not made for video:

great photo op. nailed it pic.twitter.com/X7uedAcxHb — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) June 1, 2020

(And yes, he just said, when asked if the Bible was his, “it’s a Bible.”)

Donald Trump and a host of all-white aides stage a photo op that requires the tear-gasing of peaceful protesters. The President wields a Bible, a book he is clearly not familiar with. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) June 1, 2020

Trump vows “law and order” as flash bangs sound in the background

There was absolutely no reason to presume that President Trump would give a speech tonight that would unify the nation — and he didn’t. Speaking from the Rose Garden as flash bangs could be heard being used against nearby protesters, the president claimed he was an “ally of all peaceful protesters” — and vowed to deploy the military to subdue the nationwide protests if governors didn’t crack down on them sufficiently.

“We are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now,” Trump said, and again threatened to deploy the military if governors didn’t crack down on.

“I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson. And to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights,” he said, but did not declare that he would use the Insurrection Act, which is the only legal way he could do that.

Watch the full speech:

CBP says border patrol officers are deploying to DC to help quell “acts of domestic terrorism”

This is alarming:

CBP personnel have deployed to the National Capital Region to assist law enforcement partners. These “protests” have devolved into chaos & acts of domestic terrorism by groups of radicals & agitators. @CBP is answering the call and will work to keep DC safe. pic.twitter.com/QLueFkgaPO — Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) June 1, 2020

Meanwhile at the White House

TRUMP will likely give a statement in Rose Garden tonight — as protests spread in the United States over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by police. White House complex has already emptied out; management asked staff to leave by 4p. Protesters amassed nearby. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 1, 2020

Private autopsy of George Floyd determines he was asphyxiated by police

Last week, a county medical examiner said that an autopsy of George Floyd “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” and suggested that officer Derek Chaupin pinning Floyd’s neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes was only a contributing factor in Floyd’s death. A second, private autopsy ordered by Floyd’s family concluded differently, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported Monday:

Both reports find the manner of death is homicide, a potentially significant development as the criminal case against since-fired Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin moves forward.

Attorneys for the Floyd family said Monday afternoon that a private autopsy conducted by two doctors found he died of asphyxia, which happens which pressure is placed on certain parts of the body, limiting the flow of oxygen to the brain and shutting down organs.

Hours later, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner issued a new report saying that he died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

Louisville police chief fired following shooting of protester David McAtee, a popular BBQ restaurant owner

The chief of the Louisville Metro Police, Steve Conrad, was fired on Monday after a protester, David McAtee, was shot and killed by law enforcement early Monday morning. McAttee, the popular owner of YaYa’s BBQ in West Louisville, was killed when police “returned fire” after allegedly being fired upon while trying to break up a large crowd amid the city’s overnight curfew, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday — but there remains much confusion around exactly what happened. Local and state police investigations have been launched into the shooting.

David McAtee was shot and killed by LMPD officers and the National Guard this morning. Family and witnesses say law enforcement should have never been there. McAtee was serving food at his bbq spot at the time.



His family is praying in front of #lmpd officers #louisville pic.twitter.com/tQ4r2ViCUp — Phylicia Ashley (@pashleywave3) June 1, 2020

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he fired Conrad after learning that the police officers involved in the shooting had turned off their body cameras.

Local authorities have also not released any additional information about the alleged shooter in the crowd.

NYC curfew ordered for Monday night

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered an 11 p.m. curfew for New York City after intensifying clashes over the past three nights in the city between police and protesters demonstrating against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, as well as looting in areas of lower Manhattan. Governor Cuomo made the announcement during a Monday afternoon radio interview, adding that the number of police on the streets of lower Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn would be doubled — to “about 8,000” officers.

It is the first citywide curfew in recent memory, and will be in place until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

“Then we will see where we are tomorrow,” Cuomo said in regards to whether or not the overnight curfew would remain in effect on Tuesday night.

Cuomo also said that the National Guard was on standby and would be deployed if needed.

In his executive order instituting the curfew, Mayor de Blasio cited the coronavirus pandemic as part of the rationale:

June 1 2020 - @NYCMayor issues an executive order instituting a curfew in New York City pic.twitter.com/CGCLHmLjmg — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) June 1, 2020

On Sunday night, following peaceful protests throughout the city during the day, clashes began between police and groups of protesters, and looters targeted businesses in downtown Manhattan. There were also numerous instances of police aggression toward protesters captured on video and shared on social media, some of which appeared to be unprovoked.

With the order, New York joins dozens of other cities throughout the country that have issued overnight curfews in recent days, as protests over Floyd’s death spread to more than a hundred cities, leading to violence in many.

For our previous coverage of the first six nights of protests, go here.

This post will be continuously updated with new reports and information.