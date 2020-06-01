NYPD officers stand in formation as nearby demonstrators hold a rally in Times Square on June 1. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, but his arrest was not enough to stem the spread of protests throughout the country over the weekend. On Sunday night, protests continued to rage in most major cities, and the National Guard had been activated in at least 15 states and Washington, D.C.

Below is everything we know about the unfolding story of George Floyd’s death and its aftermath across the country.

Monday, June 1

CBP says border patrol officers are deploying to DC to help quell “acts of domestic terrorism by groups of radicals & agitators”

This is alarming:

CBP personnel have deployed to the National Capital Region to assist law enforcement partners. These “protests” have devolved into chaos & acts of domestic terrorism by groups of radicals & agitators. @CBP is answering the call and will work to keep DC safe. pic.twitter.com/QLueFkgaPO — Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) June 1, 2020

Meanwhile at the White House

TRUMP will likely give a statement in Rose Garden tonight — as protests spread in the United States over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by police. White House complex has already emptied out; management asked staff to leave by 4p. Protesters amassed nearby. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 1, 2020

Private autopsy of George Floyd determines he was asphyxiated by police

Last week, a county medical examiner said that an autopsy of George Floyd “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” and suggested that officer Derek Chaupin pinning Floyd’s neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes was only a contributing factor in Floyd’s death. A second, private autopsy ordered by Floyd’s family concluded differently, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported Monday:

Both reports find the manner of death is homicide, a potentially significant development as the criminal case against since-fired Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin moves forward.

Attorneys for the Floyd family said Monday afternoon that a private autopsy conducted by two doctors found he died of asphyxia, which happens which pressure is placed on certain parts of the body, limiting the flow of oxygen to the brain and shutting down organs.

Hours later, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner issued a new report saying that he died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

Louisville police chief fired following shooting of protester David McAtee, a popular BBQ restaurant owner

The chief of the Louisville Metro Police, Steve Conrad, was fired on Monday after a protester, David McAtee, was shot and killed by law enforcement early Monday morning. McAttee, the popular owner of YaYa’s BBQ in West Louisville, was killed when police “returned fire” after allegedly being fired upon while trying to break up a large crowd amid the city’s overnight curfew, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday — but there remains much confusion around exactly what happened. Local and state police investigations have been launched into the shooting.

David McAtee was shot and killed by LMPD officers and the National Guard this morning. Family and witnesses say law enforcement should have never been there. McAtee was serving food at his bbq spot at the time.



His family is praying in front of #lmpd officers #louisville pic.twitter.com/tQ4r2ViCUp — Phylicia Ashley (@pashleywave3) June 1, 2020

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he fired Conrad after learning that the police officers involved in the shooting had turned off their body cameras.

Local authorities have also not released any additional information about the alleged shooter in the crowd.

NYC curfew ordered for Monday night

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered an 11 p.m. curfew for New York City after intensifying clashes over the past three nights in the city between police and protesters demonstrating against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, as well as looting in areas of lower Manhattan. Governor Cuomo made the announcement during a Monday afternoon radio interview, adding that the number of police on the streets of lower Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn would be doubled — to “about 8,000” officers.

It is the first citywide curfew in recent memory, and will be in place until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

“Then we will see where we are tomorrow,” Cuomo said in regards to whether or not the overnight curfew would remain in effect on Tuesday night.

Cuomo also said that the National Guard was on standby and would be deployed if needed.

In his executive order instituting the curfew, Mayor de Blasio cited the coronavirus pandemic as part of the rationale:

June 1 2020 - @NYCMayor issues an executive order instituting a curfew in New York City pic.twitter.com/CGCLHmLjmg — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) June 1, 2020

On Sunday night, following peaceful protests throughout the city during the day, clashes began between police and groups of protesters, and looters targeted businesses in downtown Manhattan. There were also numerous instances of police aggression toward protesters captured on video and shared on social media, some of which appeared to be unprovoked.

With the order, New York joins dozens of other cities throughout the country that have issued overnight curfews in recent days, as protests over Floyd’s death spread to more than a hundred cities, leading to violence in many.

For our previous coverage of the first six nights of protests, go here.

