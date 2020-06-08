Here Are the States Where Coronavirus Is Still Getting Worse

Experts blame a surge in cases in Arizona on a return to “pre-pandemic behavior.” Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On Monday, the former epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States began the first phase of its reopening. With New York City finally beginning to ease out of lockdown, it’s tempting to think that the virus is behind us. Indeed, millions of Americans seem to be behaving as if it is. But in some states, the data is discouraging.

It’s not just that the number of positive cases is continuing to rise; that was expected with the availability of widespread testing. In some places, hospitalizations are increasing. This is all taking place amid the backdrop of civil unrest in some American cities, which is bringing people into uncomfortably close contact with one another, and the loosening of restrictions meant to slow the virus’s spread.

More than 100 days after the first coronavirus case in the U.S., here are the states where things are still getting worse.

Arizona

Last week was a bad one in Arizona. According to the Arizona Daily Star, the state saw its “largest week-to-week increase of coronavirus cases,” and the intensive-care beds in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, are full. The 4,500 new cases recorded from May 24 to May 30 marked a 50 percent increase from the week before. And as the paper points out, increased testing cannot fully explain the rise.

The week ending on May 30 saw tests increase by about 14% statewide, compared to the 50% increase in cases. The same week saw tests increase by about 34% in Pima County, compared to the 85% increase in cases.

Will Humble, the director of the Arizona Public Health Association, blamed the spike in irresponsible activity on Arizonans who have been too eager to resume life as normal. “The stay-at-home order lifted and people’s behavior changed on a dime and went back to … pre-pandemic behavior,” he told Fox 10 Phoenix.

Arkansas

Arkansas was one of a handful of states that did not put in place a stay-at-home order during the darkest days of the outbreak. Still, cases began to fall in April and early May. But the trend in recent weeks have been more concerning, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports:

A week ago, the number of confirmed cases was 7,253. Since then, it has increased by nearly 30%. The 2,173 cases in a week amount to more than 300 per day. Twenty-one deaths were reported over that span.

Covid-19 related hospitalizations also climbed from 115 to 145 during the week. The number on ventilators climbed from 27 to 35 over a seven-day span.

The spread has been particularly bad among poultry workers in Northwest Arkansas.

California

Los Angeles County has the highest number of cases in the state, but that’s not the number that has the attention of L.A. County health-services director, Dr. Christina Ghaly. She tells the L.A. Times that the “effective transmission rate,” which indicates the average number of people one sick person infects, is slowly rising. After topping out at above three in March before statewide lockdown measures, the number fell below one in May. The transmission rate “does appear now to be greater than one, and slightly uptrending,” Ghaly says.

Kentucky

Last week saw an increase of 1,583 cases in Kentucky after only 1,133 new cases were recorded in the week prior. And that can’t be blamed on expanded testing. The week between May 24 and May 30 saw 17,000 more tests conducted than the previous one.

North Carolina

On Monday, North Carolina reported a new high in COVID-19-related hospitalizations with 739. That number has been trending upward after the state saw somewhere between 400 and 550 people hospitalized between mid-April and mid-May. The average number of people hospitalized since May 28 is 671, the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Dr. David Wohl, an infectious-disease expert at UNC, told the paper that hospitalizations are the most telling way to measure the movement of the outbreak. “I think that’s really the truest canary in the coal mine for us,” he said. “If we’re seeing people get sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, that’s telling you we have not flattened the curve.”

South Carolina

South Carolina broke its record for the most new confirmed cases in a day twice last week, topping out at 512 on Friday. Data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that increased testing can’t alone explain the spike. Both the 14- and 28-day trend lines make clear that the percentage of positive tests among all tests conducted is on an upward trajectory.

Texas

Governor Greg Abbott announced last week that Texas is moving to phase three of its reopening, despite disconcerting trends in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

New analysis.



Texas re-opened early, without requiring masks. Things are looking bad.



NB: chart shows hospitalizations, not cases, so this is not a side-effect of increased testing. pic.twitter.com/wKNMUL56BY — Jeremy #Masks4All Howard (@jeremyphoward) June 8, 2020

On Monday, Texas set a new record for hospitalizations with 1,935 patients; the previous record was set on May 5, with 1,888 people hospitalized.