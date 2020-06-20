Joyous Scenes From This Year’s Juneteeth Celebrations

Juneteenth celebrations in New York City
Photo: Justin Aharoni
New York Is Committed to Covering This Essential Moment We’ve removed our paywall from this and other stories about police brutality and systemic racism. Consider becoming a subscriber to support our journalists.
This year’s Juneteenth followed weeks of nationwide protests — born out of tragedy, pain, and righteous outrage — that have fueled the Black Lives Matter movement to dramatic new heights and influence. It has been difficult progress, as overdue as it is incomplete, and the unrest has not only led to greater awareness and recognition of longstanding racial injustice and inequality, but of the unique and essential experiences and contributions of Black Americans now and throughout history. It has also thankfully focused more attention on Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the end of slavery in America. Collected in this gallery are scenes from Friday’s Juneteenth celebrations throughout the country.
A woman raises her fist during events to mark Juneteenth, in the Harlem, NY.
Photo: Andrew Kelly/ REUTERS
Juneteenth celebrations in New York
Photo: Steven John Irby
Juneteenth in New York City
Photo: JD Barnes/Essence
Juneteenth in New York City
Photo: Steven John Irby
Juneteenth celebrations in Phildelphia
Photo: Marcus Maddox
Juneteenth celebrations in Phildelphia
Photo: Marcus Maddox
Juneteenth celebrations in Phildelphia
Photo: Marcus Maddox
Juneteenth celebrations in Minneapolis
Photo: Wale Agboola
Kids dance on 16th Street Northwest renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, to mark Juneteenth.
Photo: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock
Juneteenth celebrations in Richmond, VA.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Woman prays during a OneRace March on Atlanta prayer service and march in response to recent racially violence, in Atlanta
Photo: John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock
People jump rope during a Juneteenth holiday celebration in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 June 2020.
Photo: CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
