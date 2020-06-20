Joyous Scenes From This Year’s Juneteeth Celebrations

Juneteenth celebrations in New York City Photo: Justin Aharoni

New York Is Committed to Covering This Essential Moment

We’ve removed our paywall from this and other stories about police brutality and systemic racism. Consider becoming a subscriber to support our journalists.

This year’s Juneteenth followed weeks of nationwide protests — born out of tragedy, pain, and righteous outrage — that have fueled the Black Lives Matter movement to dramatic new heights and influence. It has been difficult progress, as overdue as it is incomplete, and the unrest has not only led to greater awareness and recognition of longstanding racial injustice and inequality, but of the unique and essential experiences and contributions of Black Americans now and throughout history. It has also thankfully focused more attention on Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the end of slavery in America. Collected in this gallery are scenes from Friday’s Juneteenth celebrations throughout the country.

A woman raises her fist during events to mark Juneteenth, in the Harlem, NY. Photo: Andrew Kelly/ REUTERS

Juneteenth celebrations in New York Photo: Steven John Irby

Juneteenth in New York City Photo: JD Barnes/Essence

Juneteenth in New York City Photo: Steven John Irby

Juneteenth celebrations in Phildelphia Photo: Marcus Maddox

Juneteenth celebrations in Phildelphia Photo: Marcus Maddox

Juneteenth celebrations in Phildelphia Photo: Marcus Maddox

Juneteenth celebrations in Minneapolis Photo: Wale Agboola

Kids dance on 16th Street Northwest renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, to mark Juneteenth. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

Juneteenth celebrations in Richmond, VA. Photo: Mel D. Cole

Woman prays during a OneRace March on Atlanta prayer service and march in response to recent racially violence, in Atlanta Photo: John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock

People jump rope during a Juneteenth holiday celebration in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 June 2020. Photo: CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock