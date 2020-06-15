Scenes From the Enduring Protests in New York

Fifth Avenue, near Trump Tower and the Louis Vuitton store.
Photo: Mark Clennon
The protests aren’t going anywhere. Demonstrations in New York have entered their fourth week following the police killing of George Floyd, and the momentum on the streets looks like it may last all summer. On Sunday — the day that over 15,000 people marched in Brooklyn to celebrate and defend black trans lives — photographer Mark Clennon captured protests in Manhattan, as marchers walked from Trump Tower to African Square in Harlem. Protesters continue to get results: On Monday, the NYPD announced it would disband its 600-officer plainclothes anti-crime unit responsible for an alarming number of police shootings. Below are some of Clennon’s scenes from Sunday’s march.
A protest leader gives a speech in front of Trump Tower.
Photo: Mark Clennon
Near Trump Tower.
Photo: Mark Clennon
Black women were instructed to stand while everyone else kneeled in a demonstration on Fifth Avenue.
Photo: Mark Clennon
Photo: Mark Clennon
Walking north on Fifth Avenue after passing Trump Tower.
Photo: Mark Clennon
African Square in Harlem.
Photo: Mark Clennon
Father and daughter on 125th Street just past Apollo Theater.
Photo: Mark Clennon
A protester overlooks the crowd at 125th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.
Photo: Mark Clennon
If you’re pining for baseball right now, you may be out of luck
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN on Monday he’s “not confident” there will be a 2020 baseball season and that “as long as there’s no dialogue” with the MLB Players Association, “that real risk is going to continue.”
In a conversation with Mike Greenberg for ESPN’s “The Return of Sports” special, Manfred walked back comments made to ESPN last week, when he said “unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year” and pegged the likelihood at “100 percent.”
“I’m not confident. I think there’s real risk; and as long as there’s no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue,” Manfred said when asked if he was confident there would be a season.
Trump on the LGBT ruling: “They’ve ruled. I’ve read the decision. And some people were surprised. But they’ve ruled and we live with their decision. That’s what it’s all about. We live with the decision of the Supreme Court. Very powerful. A very powerful decision, actually.”
This view of coronavirus in America is, shockingly, not accurate
Our testing is so much bigger and more advanced than any other country (we have done a great job on this!) that it shows more cases. Without testing, or weak testing, we would be showing almost no cases. Testing is a double edged sword - Makes us look bad, but good to have!!!
More on the seemingly sweeping SCOTUS Title VII decision
Title VII protects lesbian/gay/trans workers, broad understanding of but-for cause, strong reaffirmation of Manhart, sex-plus, stereotyping doctrines. This is really a home run decision. The best Title VII decision we’ve seen in years.
Anything to defeat Jeff Sessions, his nemesis/former Attorney General
President Trump is expected to travel to Mobile, Alabama next month for a rally on behalf of Tommy Tuberville, I’m told. That’s the hometown of his former attorney general, Jeff Sessions. Rally is expected to be in same stadium where Sessions joined Trump on stage in 2015.
Fresh off a four-way primary race that drew millions in outside spending, Democrat Theresa Greenfield leads Republican Sen. Joni Ernst by 3 percentage points in Iowa’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows.
According to the poll, 46% of likely voters say they would back Greenfield if the election were held today, and 43% say they would back Ernst.
“This is definitely a competitive race,” said J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., which conducted the poll. She said the poll contains other “warning signs” for Ernst and noted that this is the first Iowa Poll conducted since Ernst first ran in 2014 in which she has trailed her general election opponent.