Photos From the Viewings of George Floyd

Photo: Mel D. Cole

Remembrances for George Floyd have taken place throughout the country — his birth state of North Carolina, his chosen home of Minneapolis, where he spent the last six years of his life — but on Tuesday, the 46-year-old was laid to rest next to his mother in Pearland, Texas, outside of Houston, where he grew up in the city’s Third Ward. The day before, thousands showed up to wait in line and have their temperature checked to gain entry to the Fountain of Praise church, where Floyd, in a brown suit, was laid in an open gold casket. On Tuesday, family, friends, and notable guests celebrated his life, mourned his death at the hands of the police, and vowed to hold up the promise of his 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, who said Floyd would “change the world.” To observe the moment, photographer Mel D. Cole joined the services for the man whose death may have permanently altered many Americans’ tacit acceptance of police brutality and inequities in the criminal-justice system.

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, speaks outside the church. Photo: Mel D. Cole
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Photo: Mel D. Cole
The scene outside the church. Photo: Mel D. Cole
Texas governor Greg Abbott. Photo: Mel D. Cole
Visitors held up signs commemorating Floyd. Photo: Mel D. Cole
Houston Police Department chief Art Acevedo. Photo: Mel D. Cole
Visitors outside the church. Photo: Mel D. Cole
Gwen Carr, Eric Garner’s mother. Photo: Mel D. Cole
Marcus Arbery Sr., Ahmaud Arbery’s father. Photo: Mel D. Cole
Stephen Jackson, retired NBA player and Floyd’s friend. Photo: Mel D. Cole
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil at Yates High School in Houston. Photo: Mel D. Cole
A memorial wall in Houston for those who have died violently. Photo: Mel D. Cole
Funeral flowers being loaded onto the hearse. Photo: Mel D. Cole
The procession of police officers outside the church. Photo: Mel D. Cole
Members of the Black Panthers outside the church. Photo: Mel D. Cole
Visitors outside the church. Photo: Mel D. Cole
A Texas Southern University police officer. Most of these officers wore a mask printed with the words “I Can’t Breathe.” Photo: Mel D. Cole
Al Sharpton Photo: Mel D. Cole
Community members outside the church. Photo: Mel D. Cole
Standing by as the hearse with Floyd’s coffin departs the church. Photo: Mel D. Cole

