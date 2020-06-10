Photos From the Viewings of George Floyd

Remembrances for George Floyd have taken place throughout the country — his birth state of North Carolina, his chosen home of Minneapolis, where he spent the last six years of his life — but on Tuesday, the 46-year-old was laid to rest next to his mother in Pearland, Texas, outside of Houston, where he grew up in the city’s Third Ward. The day before, thousands showed up to wait in line and have their temperature checked to gain entry to the Fountain of Praise church, where Floyd, in a brown suit, was laid in an open gold casket. On Tuesday, family, friends, and notable guests celebrated his life, mourned his death at the hands of the police, and vowed to hold up the promise of his 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, who said Floyd would “change the world.” To observe the moment, photographer Mel D. Cole joined the services for the man whose death may have permanently altered many Americans’ tacit acceptance of police brutality and inequities in the criminal-justice system.
George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, speaks outside the church.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
The scene outside the church.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Texas governor Greg Abbott.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Visitors held up signs commemorating Floyd.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Houston Police Department chief Art Acevedo.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Visitors outside the church.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Gwen Carr, Eric Garner’s mother.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Marcus Arbery Sr., Ahmaud Arbery’s father.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Stephen Jackson, retired NBA player and Floyd’s friend.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil at Yates High School in Houston.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
A memorial wall in Houston for those who have died violently.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Funeral flowers being loaded onto the hearse.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
The procession of police officers outside the church.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Members of the Black Panthers outside the church.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Visitors outside the church.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
A Texas Southern University police officer. Most of these officers wore a mask printed with the words “I Can’t Breathe.”
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Al Sharpton
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Community members outside the church.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
Standing by as the hearse with Floyd’s coffin departs the church.
Photo: Mel D. Cole
After CNN published a poll showing Biden leading, the Trump campaign “formally requested that CNN retract the poll and publish a “full, fair, and conspicuous retraction, apology, and clarification to correct its misleading conclusions.”https://t.co/fqiKG93FmR
Ah yes, the important question of whether the whole thing was a false flag
McEnany on Fox this morning: “The President was raising questions based on a report that he saw. They’re questions that need to be asked, and every case, we can’t jump on one side without looking at all of the facts at play.”
Seeking a city willing to allow a large-scale event amid the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans have tentatively settled on Jacksonville, Fla., as the new destination for the premier festivities of the Republican National Convention in August, according to three Republican officials briefed on the plans.
The details of the arrangement are still in flux and RNC aides are scrambling to determine whether the northern Florida city has enough hotel rooms to accommodate the quadrennial event, which typically kicks off the final stretch of the presidential campaign.
Republican officials were in Jacksonville on Monday looking at the city and the surrounding areas.
The convention’s more routine and lower-profile meetings still would take place in Charlotte, the original host site for the convention, according to two officials. Those smaller meetings are intended to honor the RNC’s contractual obligation to hold its convention in North Carolina and shield the party from lawsuits for moving the large events elsewhere.
A surge of mail-in votes and a potential Senate runoff could force Americans to wait days — or more — to learn who won control of the White House or Congress this November.
Experts are alarmed by the lack of readiness in some states to efficiently process an expected surge of mail-in ballots. Swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan haven’t historically dealt with large-scale mail-in voting and are constrained by rules saying mailed ballots cannot begin to be counted until Election Day.
President Donald Trump carried the two states by razor-thin margins in 2016 before he was projected to be the winner late into the night. But this fall, experts warn that hours could turn into days as state officials frantically verify signatures and tally up mailed ballots that could tilt the result.
Young black men have a very different experience with law enforcement in this nation than white people and that’s their impression and experience and we need to be sensitive to that and do all we can to change it