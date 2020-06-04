Protests of George Floyd’s Killing Have Gone Global

Protesters in Paris. Photo: Julien Benjamin Guillaume Mattia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

For over a week, protesters railing against the American culture of police brutality have filled the streets of U.S. cities — from the thousands demonstrating in Minneapolis, home to George Floyd, and Louisville, home to Breonna Taylor, to the hundreds, or in some cases, dozens, in rural towns across the country.

In the past few days though, protests against state-sanctioned violence have gone global. The names of black Americans who have died at the hands of police or white vigilantes have been invoked in Europe, Africa, South America, and Australia, where protesters are standing in solidarity with those in the U.S. and raising issues about police brutality in their own countries. Here are some of the places protests have cropped up:

Australia

Demonstrators in Perth and Sydney have protested this week and plan to continue into the weekend, when Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne will also hold rallies. These events are about more than solidarity with the U.S. though. Organizers are also fighting against disproportionate police violence against indigenous peoples.

Brazil

Protesters emboldened by demonstrations in the U.S. rallied against their own country’s issues in Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba this week. Both protests against police violence were met with police violence, which should come as little surprise. In 2019, police in Rio set a record by killing 1,810 people — an average of 5 per day.

Greece

The U.S. Embassy in Athens was the site of an intense fight between demonstrators and police Wednesday. On one side, demonstrators held “Black Lives Matter” banners and threw molotov cocktails. On the other, police in riot gear shot tear gas.

Protesters in Athens. Photo: Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images

France

Last week, as protests against Floyd’s killing spread across the U.S., French medical officials cleared three police officers in the killing of Adama Traoré, whose 2016 death in police custody sparked protests at the time. On Tuesday, those protests returned, with thousands of Parisians demanding justice for both Traoré and Floyd. The crowd of 20,000 gathered in defiance of the police who banned the protest due to coronavirus concerns.

Ireland

The turnout at a protest Monday organized by Black Lives Matter Dublin surprised both police and organizers, with so many descending on the U.S. Embassy that social distancing became impossible. In response, police have launched an investigation of organizers, who have canceled plans for a follow-up protest.

MASSIVE turnout to Dublin’s #BlackLivesMatter protest. Biggest demonstration I’ve seen in the capital in years pic.twitter.com/qPae7GhaEb — Sorcha Pollak (@SorchaPollak) June 1, 2020

Kenya

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi saw a few dozen protesters Tuesday calling for the embassy to do more to support demonstrators in the U.S. “You are complicit,” the protesters said in a statement. They also criticized law enforcement in their own country for “extrajudicial killings and use of unnecessary force when enforcing COVID-19 rules.”

Scene this morning @ US Embassy Nairobi. Show of global solidarity w/ brothers sisters family&friends in USA which evolved into a protest against police brutality in the U.S. & Kenya. It was peaceful as you see protesters "taking a knee." pic.twitter.com/yeIJ375E5H — Meredith Beal (@MeredithCBeal) June 2, 2020

The Netherlands

Thousands came together in Dam Square in solidarity with U.S. protesters this week, but they also had a cause of their own. France 24 reports that some of the organizers aim “to stop the Dutch Christmas tradition of ‘Black Pete’ — one of Santa’s helpers who is dressed in blackface.”

New Zealand

Roughly 2,000 protesters marched to the U.S. Embassy in Auckland to protest racism and police brutality on Monday. One local outlet reported that the crowd included Samoan and Tongan flags, as many Pacific Islanders marched in solidarity. “The Black Lives Matter movement really resonates with us in New Zealand as Pasifika people because we connect with their struggle,” lawyer and union organizer Lisa Meto Fox told NZME. “Our histories are different but the fundamental experience of systemic racism is the same.”

So incredibly proud to see thousands of Pasifika youth turn out today (in Auckland New Zealand) to show solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter. We heard your call and we see your struggle! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Y4M2uH13V0 — Lisa Meto Fox (@lisametofox) June 1, 2020

South Africa

Protesters outside of parliament in Johannesburg Wednesday yelled names and slogans that would sound familiar to anyone who’s attended a protest in the U.S. But they also demonstrated on behalf of Collins Khosa, a 40-year-old who was beaten to death by soldiers enforcing quarantine measures.

Sweden

A public square in the heart of Stockholm swelled with protesters Wednesday, leading officials to revoke a permit because the crowd grew too large. Eventually, according to demonstrators, police broke out tear gas to disperse the group.

Protesters in Stockholm. Photo: Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Turkey

Around 50 bold protesters in Turkey, where people can be imprisoned just for insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, demonstrated against police brutality in the U.S. and their own country this week. According to VOA News, clashes between police and protesters began “minutes” after the protests.

United Kingdom

Protests in the U.K. have taken place in Liverpool, Manchester, and London, where thousands gathered Wednesday in Hyde Park chanting slogans such as “I can’t breathe.” Actor John Boyega was among the protesters. At one point he spoke to the crowd through a megaphone. “Black lives have always mattered,” he said. “We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting. I ain’t waiting.”

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting,” @johnboyega just told #BlackLivesMatter protesters in London’s Hyde Park pic.twitter.com/P49cbwIp6P — Haley Ott (@haleyjoelleott) June 3, 2020