Scenes From a Joyful High-School Graduation Parade

Isaiah Brazzell greets honking cars and people waving signs as the graduation parade travels through the 54th District in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 13.
Photo: Alexis Hunley
All around the country, the coronavirus pandemic has forced communities, educators, and families to come up with socially-distanced alternatives to the pomp and circumstance of traditional high-school graduation ceremonies. Last Saturday in Los Angeles, community members in the state’s 54th Assembly district organized a graduation parade — complete with gift bags and a fire truck — to honor and celebrate the accomplishments of high-school seniors from schools across the district.
Photographer Alexis Hunley was there:
Over the last two and a half months, I have been documenting the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on my neighborhood here in Los Angeles. Too often, published images of Black people focus solely on our pain, so I was particularly excited about this event because it was one of the moments in this project where I’ve been able to highlight Black joy.
Riding along the parade route was some of the most fun I’ve had in quite a while. Not because I was out of the house, but simply because I was surrounded by so much love and joy. Neighbors took time out of their day to decorate cars, which snaked through the streets of the 54th district. They honked horns and waved signs with giant grins and loud cheers. Students met us in their yards wearing their cap and gowns, beaming with pride as their families looked on lovingly. More than I realized, I needed those moments. I needed to be surrounded by Black people laughing and smiling and loving each other. I needed a reminder that we are more than our collective pain and suffering, and that we are fighting not only for justice, but for the freedom to live peacefully and joyously.
Samantha Jackson reads a certificate of recognition she received from Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager.
Photo: Alexis Hunley
Camille Wilson decorates a car in preparation for the graduation parade.
Photo: Alexis Hunley
Megan Mingo and her family wave to parade participants.
Photo: Alexis Hunley
Graduate Jasmine Jean-Louis.
Photo: Alexis Hunley
Sasha Benson greets honking cars and people waving signs.
Photo: Alexis Hunley
Joshua Alexander greets the parade.
Photo: Alexis Hunley
Nierah Whitfiled greets the parade at the View Park Bebe Moore Campbell Library.
Photo: Alexis Hunley
The parade traveled through several neighborhoods with participants honking and waving signs to celebrate the recent graduates.
Photo: Alexis Hunley
April Williams (right) presents Joshua Alexander with a certificate of recognition from Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager.
Photo: Alexis Hunley
Family members of graduate Sailor Caught join the fun.
Photo: Alexis Hunley
Nierah Whitfiled and Joshua Alexander embrace as the graduation parade through the 54th district comes to an end.
Photo: Alexis Hunley
Nierah Whitfiled and her family pause for a quick photograph at the View Park Bebe Moore Campbell Library at the end of the parade.
Photo: Alexis Hunley
Aiyana Lopez-Spears tips her cap.
Photo: Alexis Hunley
