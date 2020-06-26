Trump Rambles Unintelligibly About Plan for Second Term

President Donald Trump thinks. Photo: Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sean Hannity would never intentionally ask President Trump a difficult question. But he would ask Trump an easy one that Trump found difficult to answer. It happened Thursday during a Wisconsin town hall when the Fox News host teed Trump up to rattle off a list of all the marginalized people he plans to harm in a potential second term. Instead, Trump garbled out an unintelligible answer that a very charitable interpreter would explain as: “I have experience now, so I would know better than to do things like hire John Bolton, who sucks.”

Charitable or not, no one would be able to find a second-term priority in this answer:

Trump’s words are even more striking in written form.

Well, one of the things that will be really great, you know the word experience is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. I’ve always said that. But the word experience is a very important word. It’s an — a very important meaning.

I never did this before. I never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington, I think, 17 times. All of a sudden, I’m president of the United States. You know the story. I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our First Lady and I say, ‘This is great. But I didn’t know very many people in Washington. It wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York. Now I know everybody, and I have great people in the administration.”

You make some mistakes. Like, you know, an idiot like Bolton. All he wanted to do was drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to kill people.

At another point in the sit-down with Hannity, Trump said Joe Biden “can’t speak.”