President Trump and his reelection campaign are holding a controversial indoor political rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma tonight, without requiring face masks or social distancing among the thousands of supporters expected to attend, despite a surge in coronavirus cases in the city and state. The event, which will be the president’s first campaign rally since March 2 and was expected to be one of the largest and riskiest indoor public events in the country amid the ongoing pandemic, is seen by Trump and his political advisers as a reboot of his struggling reelection campaign. Trump had originally been scheduled to appear at two events: a “Great American Comeback Celebration” at 7 p.m. during which Trump would offer brief remarks for the crowd outside (which was suddenly cancelled at the last minute), and then the rally itself starting at 8 p.m. Live updates regarding the event are below.
This is something the Trump campaign is already very worried about
No bloodlust for Biden:
Trump celebrates the violent potential of his supporters
The president really likes TV
An important point about tonight’s turnout
An epic overlong digression defending his West Point whackness
These may not be prepared remarks, but everyone should have been prepared for them after Trump got so defensive last week about his ramp scooting.
He reenacted it.
And Commandering in Chief is hard work, folks:
He even got into why he drank a glass of water with two hands — then showed off drinking a glass of water with one hand for the crowd:
His reelection campaign motto is “Keep America Great”
The material isn’t new
The pandemic president
It was a phenomenal job without phenomenal understanding or seriousness:
And with a side of racism:
And the supposed reboot is on
Trump gets started — by equating coronavirus risk with fake news
Turnout looks pretty low, and the campaign is falsely blaming protesters for scaring people away
The rally is clearly not going to be packed — and the Trump campaign is clearly freaked out about it.
Fox News charitably estimates the arena is two-thirds full:
The president — who is notoriously obsessed with sizes of things — is going to be really, really pissed off.
Pre-rally address to “overflow” crowd cancelled due to lack of overflow crowd
Not a good sign (for Trump’s ego):
Trump was already annoyed with coverage of his rally before it even started
The president reportedly spent much of Saturday concerned that coverage of his rally was being overshadowed by his campaign staff members’ positive COVID-19 tests and his and Attorney General William Barr’s abrupt ouster of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. Per CNN:
He was frustrated about the coverage of Berman’s ouster and the six staffers because he hoped to see the cable news covering the crowd outside the rally arena, [one person familiar with the matter] said.
Trump was also peeved at having to do the rally on a Saturday night instead of Friday because he believes fewer people will tune in, another person familiar said. The rally was originally scheduled for Friday evening, but Trump announced last week he was pushing it back by a day to avoid coinciding with Juneteenth. The original date had sparked an uproar because of Tulsa’s history as the site of one of the worst incidents of racial violence in the nation’s history.
A foreign guest in “the national interest”
Travel ban be damned:
Six Trump campaign staffers working on the rally tested positive for the coronavirus
Six Trump campaign staffers who worked on setting up tonight’s rally in Tulsa tested positive for the coronavirus, the Trump campaign acknowledged hours before the scheduled start of the event. The campaign insists the staffers and people they were in contact with would not be at the rally, and it is still not requiring that rally attendees wear face masks or practice social distancing. It is not clear how or where the staffers contracted the virus.
“Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. “Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented” the statement continued, adding that “no COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials.”
Tulsa County has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma — 2,206 as of Saturday afternoon — and the state has reported its biggest spike yet in confirmed infections in recent days.