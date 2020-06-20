A return to glory. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump and his reelection campaign are holding a controversial indoor political rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma tonight, without requiring face masks or social distancing among the thousands of supporters expected to attend, despite a surge in coronavirus cases in the city and state. The event, which will be the president’s first campaign rally since March 2 and was expected to be one of the largest and riskiest indoor public events in the country amid the ongoing pandemic, is seen by Trump and his political advisers as a reboot of his struggling reelection campaign. Trump had originally been scheduled to appear at two events: a “Great American Comeback Celebration” at 7 p.m. during which Trump would offer brief remarks for the crowd outside (which was suddenly cancelled at the last minute), and then the rally itself starting at 8 p.m. Live updates regarding the event are below.

This is something the Trump campaign is already very worried about

No bloodlust for Biden:

Trump's crowds don't seem to draw the same glee from attacking Biden as they did with Hillary. And the attack feels a little scattered--that he's a figure of a failed establishment, but also that he will be a tool of the radical antiestablishment left — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 21, 2020

Trump celebrates the violent potential of his supporters

"Our people are not nearly as violent, but if they ever were, it would be a terrible day for the other side. Because I know our people." -- Trump pic.twitter.com/1xDAPPixSy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020

The president really likes TV

"One thing about Air Force One, we've got plenty of televisions. We have televisions in closets!" pic.twitter.com/Jaj31gDDn5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 21, 2020

An important point about tonight’s turnout

The Tulsa attendance story will be covered as "Trump can't even inspire enthusiasm in his base anymore," but I suspect the truth is closer to "despite what they may say in polls, even Republicans are worried about crowded indoor events in a place where COVID is spiking." (1/2) — David A. Hopkins (@DaveAHopkins) June 21, 2020

An epic overlong digression defending his West Point whackness

These may not be prepared remarks, but everyone should have been prepared for them after Trump got so defensive last week about his ramp scooting.

Trump is now recapping his infamous walk from the stage at West Point, in which he seemed unsteady as he walked down a ramp. Trump now says he was wearing "leather bottom shoes."



"It was like an ice skating rink!" — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 21, 2020

Trump looking to excuse his walk on the ramp. Spending at least 5 minutes on it. Unreal. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) June 21, 2020

Trump says, "If I fall, I remember when President Ford fell out of the plane, I remember when another president, a nice man, threw up in Japan." ... "I would have been better off if I fell and slid down the damn ramp" ... — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) June 21, 2020

He reenacted it.

"I was really bent over. I didn't like that," says @POTUS, continuing a long recreation of his journey down the @WestPoint_USMA ramp. pic.twitter.com/BkEwCavuMW — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 21, 2020

And Commandering in Chief is hard work, folks:

President doing an extended explanation of his awkward walk down the ramp at West Point. He first made note of the 600 salutes he had to give to graduating cadets.

Now tells crowd he told General:

“There is no way I could make it down that ramp without falling on my ass sir” — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 21, 2020

He even got into why he drank a glass of water with two hands — then showed off drinking a glass of water with one hand for the crowd:

Trump demonstrates lifting glass to his mouth. Crowd goes wild. pic.twitter.com/YmOj7MrEho — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 21, 2020

His reelection campaign motto is “Keep America Great”

"They want to demolish our heritage" Trump says, referencing the push to remove confederate memorials and symbols. Again, the president speaking directly to his white base with this rhetoric. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 21, 2020

You can't make this stuff up: "You are so lucky I'm your President. That's all I can tell you" on protecting "heritage." #TulsaTrumpRally — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) June 21, 2020

The material isn’t new

So far, he’s mostly delivering his greatest hits, the same lines people have read on twitter or heard at the daily coronavirus briefings back in the day https://t.co/tkJ0rP8RJv — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 21, 2020

The pandemic president

Trump on coronavirus, which has now killed 121,000 Americans: "I have done a phenomenal job on it." pic.twitter.com/SkX9NS7PLA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020

It was a phenomenal job without phenomenal understanding or seriousness:

"Here's the bad part: When you do testing to that extent, you're gonna find more people, you're gonna find more cases. So I said to my people, 'slow the testing down please!'" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/m5MOV9je70 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020

Here's Trump downplaying the coronavirus as "sniffles" pic.twitter.com/lKZwqOsqwG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020

Tonight, Trump is back to calling COVID-19 the "Chinese Virus" after saying this months ago: "Look, everyone knows it came out of China, but I decided we shouldn't make any more of a big deal out of it." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 21, 2020

And with a side of racism:

"I can name it Kung Flu. I can name 19 versions. Many call it a virus, which it is. Many people call it the flu, no difference." pic.twitter.com/8u0cn4ann1 — Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) June 21, 2020

And the supposed reboot is on

“We begin our campaign,” Trump says, despite filing for re-election the same day he was inaugurated, raising $130M for his re-election during his first two years in office and having a campaign launch rally in Orlando a year ago — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 21, 2020

Trump gets started — by equating coronavirus risk with fake news

Trump begins his speech in Tulsa by goading his audience into booing "the fake news" for pointing out that going to this rally amid a pandemic is risky pic.twitter.com/7ySuYMd0kY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020

Turnout looks pretty low, and the campaign is falsely blaming protesters for scaring people away

The rally is clearly not going to be packed — and the Trump campaign is clearly freaked out about it.

Here’s a panorama taken by CNN’s @DJJudd as Trump took the stage. pic.twitter.com/o3TU5JsMQV — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 21, 2020

A video panorama view inside the arena for @realDonaldTrump rally in Tulsa. pic.twitter.com/h4H8r60YwQ — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 20, 2020

So far:

-Outdoor Trump campaign event where Pres Trump & VP Pence were to speak has been cancelled

-Overflow crowd has been moved into indoor arena

-Crowd inside arena is not full w/ empty upper levels

-Trump campaign sent out texts to supporters saying “There's still space!" — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 20, 2020

Rally programming starting now. Here’s the scene outside. pic.twitter.com/CRnV6b4LfY — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 20, 2020

Our @CBSNews team stood at the W Fourth St security barricade for over an hour and watched as state police & national guardsmen blocked it. Trump supporters expressed disappointment when the entrance closed, but none of them appeared shaken or intimidated by peaceful protesters. https://t.co/k12dgdIP9a — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) June 20, 2020

Fox News charitably estimates the arena is two-thirds full:

JOHN ROBERTS: "The BOK Center is about two-thirds full."



JESSE WATTERS: "Looks packed and definitely sounds packed." pic.twitter.com/HqMf7ZA6gT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020

The president — who is notoriously obsessed with sizes of things — is going to be really, really pissed off.

Chyron on @CNN right now:



SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED CROWD TRICKLES INTO TULSA RALLY — Allison Gordon (@alligordon_) June 21, 2020

Trump just days ago: “We've never had an empty seat, and we certainly won't in Oklahoma."pic.twitter.com/H8IU2hrvCB https://t.co/SD7yixF9hM — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 20, 2020

Pre-rally address to “overflow” crowd cancelled due to lack of overflow crowd

Not a good sign (for Trump’s ego):

This is what overflow looks like at the Trump rally in Tulsa right now. Pence is scheduled to speak out here in about 10 minutes. People still streaming in but not nearly the number the campaign said they were expecting. pic.twitter.com/hbypfviOxv — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2020

Workers are starting to break down the overflow stage, which the Trump camp spent an untold sum to build and which went unused by the president. https://t.co/7TiwRgoX3a — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 20, 2020

Trump was already annoyed with coverage of his rally before it even started

The president reportedly spent much of Saturday concerned that coverage of his rally was being overshadowed by his campaign staff members’ positive COVID-19 tests and his and Attorney General William Barr’s abrupt ouster of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. Per CNN:

He was frustrated about the coverage of Berman’s ouster and the six staffers because he hoped to see the cable news covering the crowd outside the rally arena, [one person familiar with the matter] said.

Trump was also peeved at having to do the rally on a Saturday night instead of Friday because he believes fewer people will tune in, another person familiar said. The rally was originally scheduled for Friday evening, but Trump announced last week he was pushing it back by a day to avoid coinciding with Juneteenth. The original date had sparked an uproar because of Tulsa’s history as the site of one of the worst incidents of racial violence in the nation’s history.

A foreign guest in “the national interest”

Travel ban be damned:

US Department of Homeland Security says Nigel Farage was allowed to board flight as it was in "the national interest". He was initially denied boarding. pic.twitter.com/4VA4YSBT6V — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) June 20, 2020

Six Trump campaign staffers working on the rally tested positive for the coronavirus

Six Trump campaign staffers who worked on setting up tonight’s rally in Tulsa tested positive for the coronavirus, the Trump campaign acknowledged hours before the scheduled start of the event. The campaign insists the staffers and people they were in contact with would not be at the rally, and it is still not requiring that rally attendees wear face masks or practice social distancing. It is not clear how or where the staffers contracted the virus.

“Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. “Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented” the statement continued, adding that “no COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials.”

Tulsa County has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma — 2,206 as of Saturday afternoon — and the state has reported its biggest spike yet in confirmed infections in recent days.