Trump’s Niece to Make a Big Addition to the Genre of Tell-All Trump Books

Photo: Getty Images

Next week, former national security adviser John Bolton is coming out with an account of his time in the White House, one of the most publicized works in the expanding library of books about the president published in his time in office. While Bolton has been condemned for his decision to monetize his allegations of presidential misconduct rather than testify about them, a new book from Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, will provide more details about the president’s behavior and family ties.

On August 11, Mary Trump, the daughter of the president’s brother Fred Trump will publish Too Much and Never Enough. According to the Daily Beast, the book will detail how Mary Trump was a key source for the New York Times’ Pulitzer-winning investigation into the president’s tax schemes to transfer over the equivalent of $413 million from his father’s real estate empire to his failing businesses in the 1990s.

Mary Trump, who has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, has largely avoided public scrutiny up to this point, though she sat for an interview in 2000 after a court battle over the estate of the president’s father, Fred Trump Sr. “Given this family, it would be utterly naive to say it has nothing to with money,” she told the New York Daily News, of Trump’s decision to cut off medical coverage for a young cousin after the family challenged Fred Trump Sr.’s will. “My aunt and uncles should be ashamed of themselves,” Mary Trump said in the 2000 interview. “I’m sure they are not.”

According to the Daily Beast, the book will also address the alcoholism of Mary Trump’s father, Fred Trump Jr., including “allegations that Donald and Fred Trump Sr. contributed to his death and neglected him at critical stages of his addiction.” In public, Trump criticized — often cruelly — his brother who got “got stuck on alcohol” and died at the age of 43.