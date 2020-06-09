New York governor Andrew Cuomo holds up a face mask at a news conference on May 21. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York State, having experienced the world’s biggest and deadliest coronavirus outbreak, remains far behind most other states in coming out of lockdown but the reopening is finally underway.

As of June 9, all of New York’s ten regions will have begun a four-phase reopening process following the statewide PAUSE which was ordered in response to the coronavirus pandemic. New York City remains in phase one, while the other nine regions of the state will be in phase two as of June 10.

Map of New York’s ten regions. Photo: Handout/Empire State Development website

Which regions are in which phases?

As of June 10, New York City will be the only region of the state in phase one of reopening, while the nine other regions will be in phase two:

Capital Region

Central New York

Finger Lakes

Long Island (starting Wednesday, June 10)

Mid-Hudson

Mohawk Valley

North Country

Southern Tier

﻿Western New York

What happens in the four reopening phases?

Regions are to reopen in four phases, prioritizing industries that pose the lowest risk of infection for employees and customers. The details of each phase are not necessarily set in stone, either, as the state has already made adjustments to the original guidelines, like adding outdoor dining to phase two.

Originally, the plan was for state and regional officials to evaluate the outcomes of the reopening phases over two-week periods and decide whether or not the region can move onto the next one, but each phase will not necessarily last only two weeks.

Here is where the phase plans currently stand:

Phase One will allow construction, manufacturing, and wholesale supply chain businesses to reopen, as well as many retailers for curbside pickup, in-store pickup, or drop off. Phase One retail categories include clothing and shoes, electronics and appliances, web and mail-order, florists, jewelry, luggage, and sporting goods, among others. Malls will remain closed.

Many nonessential retail businesses throughout the state have already been offering curbside pickup ahead of the reopening, but not all.

Agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting businesses can also resume, as can landscaping and gardening businesses, drive-in movie theaters, and low-risk recreational activities like socially distant sports such as tennis.

Phase Two will allow a wider range of businesses to reopen, including: offices, outdoor dining, places of worship (at 25 percent capacity), and storefront retailers and businesses in the professional services, finance and insurance, administrative support, and real-estate and rental-leasing industries.

Salons and barbershops will be also able to reopen with limited capacity, as will car dealerships.

For retail, malls will remain closed.

Since no regions of the state have yet graduated from phase two, there has been less guidance of the specifics of phases three and four.

Phase Three will focus on the hospitality industry, allowing restaurants and other food-service businesses to reopen for dine-in service, as well as hotels — which are already considered essential businesses and are allowed to serve overnight guests, but this phase will likely mean they will be able to reopen their dine-in restaurants, spas, and gyms.

Phase Four, the final phase, will allow schools, and arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses to reopen — including theaters, movie theaters, and other entertainment venues, as well as museums and other artistic institutions. (No matter what, schools will remain closed in the state for the remainder of the 2019/2020 academic year.)

What is going on with New York City?

New York City began phase one on June 8. Phase two currently seems likely to start in the beginning of July. (The city’s list of phase-one guidance for businesses is here.)

Returning to the cubicle

Offices will be able to reopen at limited capacity in phase two. For more on what that will entail, skip down to the section on office requirements.

Eating out, outside

Outdoor only, socially distanced dining will back on the table during phase two, which can’t come soon enough for the reeling restaurant industry. The city says it is planning to let city restaurants massively expand their curbside seating space, using the roadside along the curb and converted parking spaces for dining. For more on the light-on-specifics plan, read Grub Street’s June 4 report here. In the meantime, restaurants are still only able to offer takeout, delivery, and curbside delivery.

Eating and drinking out, inside

Phase three — which could begin in late July.

Theaters aren’t reopening anytime soon

Broadway, movie theaters, and other entertainment venues won’t be able to reopen — in some form — until phase four, according to the current plan.

Public transportation

﻿Subway service has returned to its normal schedule, but the subway system will still be shutdown for overnight cleaning from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. for the foreseeable future.

In addition, alternate-side parking regulations in the city will remain suspended until June 21.

What is already open or once again allowed statewide?

High-school graduations

Beginning June 26, New York high schools will finally be able to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies, limited to no more than 150 people, Governor Cuomo announced on June 7.

You can go to the dentist

Dental practices were allowed to reopen statewide on June 1.

You can take your pet to the vet

Veterinary practices have also been allowed to reopen.

Small gatherings came back on May 22

All New York residents can once again gather in small, socially distanced groups of ten people or less “for any lawful purpose or reason,” Governor Cuomo announced on May 22. The seemingly ahead-of-schedule move came after the New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit over Cuomo allowing gatherings of ten or fewer people for religious ceremonies to mark Memorial Day, but no one else.

Parks and Beaches

State parks, beaches, and lakeshores in New York (and beaches in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware) have all reopened, mostly at reduced capacity, provided visitors adhere to social-distancing protocols.

New York City Beaches

All New York City beaches are closed for swimming. Visitors must remain social distanced and cannot congregate or play sports.

Long Island Beaches

Some beaches on Long Island have been restricted to county residents only, so would-be visitors should check for restrictions before hitting the sand.

Campgrounds

Campgrounds and RV parks have been allowed to reopen statewide.

Racetracks

Horse-racing tracks and the Watkins Glen International auto-racing track reopened, without fans, on June 1.

Do businesses all know what phase they get to reopen in?

The state is encouraging businesses to use an online lookup tool to determine what category they fit into and whether they are currently allowed to reopen.

When will your office reopen — and what will it be like?

Employers will obviously be in contact with their employees regarding individual offices’ reopening plans and schedules, but offices will be able to reopen during phase two, provided they do so at 50 percent capacity and businesses follow a number of mandatory guidelines, including:

Proper social distancing — which means six feet between office occupants at all times and social-distancing markers denoting the proper spacing.

When six-foot spacing is not possible, workers must wear acceptable face coverings, which include “cloth (e.g. homemade sewn, quick cut, bandana), surgical masks, and face shields,” which employers must provide free of charge to all employees and train them how to use — and face coverings cannot be shared or reused unless they are properly cleaned first.

Businesses should reduce on-site workforces and interpersonal contact and congregation as much as possible by adjusting or staggering work hours.

Elevators and vehicles must be limited to one person at a time, unless the occupants are wearing face masks, and the confined space is limited to 50 percent capacity.

Shared workstations must be disinfected between users, but should be limited use to begin with.

Per the state, businesses must also “limit the sharing of objects, such as tools, laptops, notebooks, telephones, touchscreens, and writing utensils, as well as the touching of shared surfaces; or, require workers to wear gloves when in contact with shared objects or frequently touched surfaces; or, require workers to perform hand hygiene before and after contact.”

In-person gatherings must be limited, meaning that meetings and such should still be conducted virtually as much as possible. Essential in-person meetings must occur in socially distanced, well-ventilated areas.

Nonessential common areas, like workplace gyms, must remain closed.

Though not mandatory, the state is suggesting other best practices for offices, including that workspaces be reconfigured to best implement social-distancing protocols; that businesses require strict clean-desk policies; that bidirectional foot traffic is limited in aisles; and that nonessential amenities and community areas be closed.

On June 6, Governor Cuomo also announced that commercial buildings would be allowed to check the temperature of anyone entering their buildings — though the effectiveness of that practice remains open to debate.

When will schools reopen?

While distance learning remains possible, in-person school will not resume until phase four, which means it’s very unlikely that any in-person schools will reopen until the fall at the earliest.

What are the general requirements for all reopening businesses?

Governor Cuomo has emphasized that all businesses should begin working on their reopening plans immediately. In order to reopen, they must also meet the following criteria:

Strict cleaning and sanitation standards must be met.

Social-distancing protocols must be in place and workplace hours and shifts must be designed so as to reduce the density of people working at the business.

Mandatory face masks for all employees and customers in situations where there is frequent, unavoidable person-to-person contact.

Coronavirus cases must be traced, tracked, and reported to regional public-health officials.

Nonessential travel must be restricted for employees.

Liability processes must be in place (but it’s not clear what this will actually entail yet).

Who is going to enforce the requirements?

The details of enforcement remain unclear, but local governments will undoubtedly be responsible for making sure businesses follow the rules, and the state is encouraging residents to report violations. Face-mask mandates may yet prove controversial as they have in some other parts of the country, as well.

When will routine health care, dental care, and other health services be available again?

Elective surgeries are once again available in much of the state, including at three major New York City hospitals as of June 6 — but New Yorkers should consult their physicians and individual health-care facilities. Dental practices have been allowed to reopen statewide.

When can you go shopping inside a nonessential retail store again?

In-store half-capacity retail returns in phase two everywhere but at enclosed shopping malls.

When can you finally get that haircut you desperately need?

Hair salons and barbershops will be able to reopen in phase two, so shaggy New York City residents are out of luck until the beginning of July, most likely, while everyone else in the state can proceed.

When can you attend group religious services?

As of June 7, places of worship can reopen at 25 percent capacity so long as they are in a region that has entered phase two.

What about travel between regions in different phases?

The reopening plan says that regions should not allow businesses to reopen if they prove to be a draw for large numbers of nonlocal visitors, but it’s not clear what the metrics for that will be. The plan also says that regions must coordinate reopening plans with surrounding regions, but again, it’s not clear how that will actually play out.

When will pro sports return to New York?

On May 24, Governor Cuomo announced that the New York Mets and New York Yankees could return to Citi Field and Yankee Stadium for a delayed spring training. The Brooklyn Nets, New York Red Bulls, and New York City FC have reopened their training facilities.

“I believe that sports that can come back, without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena, do it,” Cuomo said. “Do it. Work out the economics if you can, we want you up.”

However, other professional leagues have discussed restarting the season in a centralized, sanitized location, like the NBA’s discussions to return in July at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.

So far, we still don’t know when New York pro sports teams will begin, or resume their seasons, but the various leagues are working on their plans.

What requirements must each New York region meet to begin/continue reopening?

In order to reopen, regions must first meet (or continue to meet) a variety of criteria including, most importantly, these seven health-related benchmarks regarding infection, death, and hospitalization rates, health-care-system capacity, and test-and-trace capacity.

Hospitalization and death rates

A 14-day decline in coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths from the virus on a three-day rolling average.

15 or fewer total new confirmed cases of COVID-19 or five or fewer new deaths from the coronavirus on a three-day rolling average.

Fewer than two new coronavirus patients admitting to hospitals per 100,000 residents.

Health-care capacity, after elective surgeries resume

30 percent of both total hospital beds and ICU beds must be available.

Hospitals must have a 90-day stockpile of PPE.

Testing and contact tracing

In order to reopen, regions must have:

Capacity to conduct 30 diagnostic tests per month for every 1,000 residents, via an appropriate number of well-advertised testing sites depending on the region’s population, and testing needs to prioritize people who show symptoms or have been in contact with people with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

At least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents, or more if projections warrant that.

Regions must must also continue to make sure essential workers are protected and have set up a regional control room to monitor all indicators of progress throughout the reopening phases. They will need to collect and evaluate their infection-rate data, and test-and trace programs and the reopening of public transportation systems and schools must be coordinated with surrounding regions.

The progress of the regions in the seven health-related benchmarks is being tracked by the state on a regional monitoring dashboard.

Here is where the regions stood as of June 8:

Regional UnPause Dashboard as of June 8. Illustration: New York State Regional Monitoring Dashboard

What happens if a reopening region experiences a new outbreak and no longer meets the requirements?

It’s still not clear how state and regional officials will handle that if it happens.

What impact will the mass protests over the killing of George Floyd have?

It is not yet clear if or how the protests will affect the number of coronavirus cases, or how they will influence people’s willingness to continue following the reopening guidelines. Public-health officials have obviously been concerned, and protesters have been encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. For more on how to protest safely, head here.

Also, Governor Cuomo has said the state is setting up 15 new testing sites for protesters to use.

Where can you get tested for the coronavirus?

The state has set up a website for locating nearby test sites (for both current infections and coronavirus antibodies). Free testing is available to all residents of New York City.

Is there any kind of official certification or benefit available for people who have already been infected with the coronavirus and recovered?

No — nor is there conclusive evidence, at least yet, as to how much immunity the presence of coronavirus antibodies will confer.

This post has been updated throughout to reflect new information.