A Rolling Tribute to New York’s John Homans

John Homans, gone too soon. Photo: Randy Harris

John Homans died earlier tonight, at 62. He edited features at New York for not quite twenty years, from 1994 to 2014, and because he was not a celebrity editor, he was not particularly well-known outside the publishing universe. But let us assure you, because we saw it firsthand: There was nobody quite like him. A disproportionate number of the best things you ever read in New York came through his hands. The shape and sound and worldview and talent pool of this place would be immeasurably lessened without him.

On first encounter, he could come off as a caricature of Wasp indifference: Tall, lean, Bostonian, great strong jawline, wearing khakis and whatever wrinkled shirt he’d grabbed that morning, maybe a little shaggy-looking from a post-basketball-game shower. (The standard description, especially when he was younger, was “He looks like Harrison Ford.” But he didn’t have Han Solo’s sleepy maybe-a-stoner gaze: John’s was more darting and interrogative.) John was, according to various rumors we heard, a member of the third or fifth or maybe hundredth generation of Homanses to graduate from Harvard. He lived in an old loft downtown with his partner, Angela, and they raised their son there, an ’80s-style Soho family that was still in place in 2020. The word “laconic” could have been coined for him. He wrote a book about owning a big dog. He played in a band with other boomer magazine editors — The New Yorker’s David Remnick among them — and it was called the Sequoias. A grove of enormously tall, protected, prehistoric, increasingly rare living things.

One of the distant ancients in his lineage was a doctor also named John Homans, and there exists a particular surgical procedure called “Homans’ operation.” It’s used in cases of lymphedema, and calls for excising a lot of swollen tissue from the limbs. The comparison is apt. John, as an editor, was intense, decisive, and fast. He was a great talking editor: You could come to him with a half-formed idea, and he’d find the story in it and lead you through how to write it before anybody typed one word. Once the typing had begun, he could take a sagging manuscript, whip it through his computer on the day it was going to press, and come out the other end with a piece that crackled. And you never saw anybody work quite the way he did: Slouched deep down behind his computer screen, muttering to himself as he rearranged and rewrote and recut. We all knew when John was beginning to focus on something: You’d pass his office and hear guttural sounds and partial sentences: Mmmhuhhh, okay, what the fuck am I doing now, okay, hmmnk, uhhh, yeah, all right, now what hmmm yeah. (The muttering got more intense after he quit smoking.) The key sentence, the one we regularly heard leaping out of the stream of noise like a breaching whale, was What the fuck? Which meant, Okay, what do I do next?

Journalists — the good ones, at least — tend to be good at avoiding self-delusion, and John was peerless at it. The clarity that served him as an editor perhaps kept him from doing something more lucrative: Some of us always suspected that he might have gone off into media-start-up-land if only he’d been able to gin up a little more fake optimism. Instead, he saw artifice for what it was, perceiving the thinness of fame, of gasbaggery, of promotion. He also knew that some of what we did was froth and some of it was the real thing. Another Homans aphorism, when we were confronted with a project nobody thought was going especially well: “It’s a shit sandwich, and everyone has to take a bite.” After New York was sold in 2004, going from a lousy owner to a great one, we got to do a lot more good work than we’d ever dreamed we’d be able to, and John flourished. Even when he was laconic, he could be exuberant: If you had a story that really got people talking, a book that took off, a movie-rights sale, his pet phrase was “You scored!”

He left New York in 2014, not because anyone wanted him to but because he believed that he’d become, as he said around the office, “a fucking dinosaur.” It was a pleasant surprise, then, when he figured out an afterlife, first at Bloomberg and then at Vanity Fair. In his final couple of years, he got Vanity Fair’s “The Hive” airborne, giving it a big injection of his dino taste and dino skills. It was exhilarating to watch, if also envy-inducing. We missed him.

We’ve invited his colleagues at New York, past and present, to talk about him. Here’s John in their words. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day, adding to it as they respond.

_

ADAM MOSS (editor-in-chief, New York, 2004–19; also a colleague of John’s at Esquire in the early 1980s): At Esquire, he was a very odd person [to be an assistant]. I mean, the job basically attracted more effete specimens, and John was a Yankee — and super-stylized in his version of that, and very funny. He had a full-blown magazine head, even then — he was a natural. Thought in the language of magazines, and spoke headlines. The sentences out of his mouth were the kind of sentences that enliven, and describe perfectly, in this super-vivid way, anything. It’s true, obviously, of his editorial spirit but also of his conversational spirit. He was a very rich storyteller.

He was a super ally. I never ever ever felt that he was anything but loyal and had the best interests of the organization at heart. He loved it! He loved the whole family aspect of it, and would protect it at all costs.

And the other thing about him — he had an amazingly jaundiced view of everything. He would roll his eyes at it — he was totally irreverent, totally sarcastic — but it was with an incredible amount of affection. It was a strange mix of cynicism and awe. His writers were fiercely attached to him.

JOE HAGAN (writer, edited by John at New York and Vanity Fair since 2007): He helped shape me. He’s a writer’s editor — that’s a thing that you can say, but there are editors who edit from the top. He’s the last of a breed, a vision-quest editor: He gave you a mandate when you were going to write a story, in this sort of oracular style that was hard to describe, to motivate you. He would often say, when I was at my low ebb — tired, depressed, demoralized, as we can all get sometimes — he’d say, oh, this is the sport of kings, man! We’re lucky! We get to go out and do this! This is the great fortune, the world is ours to go have fun with!

He was also a very consistent friend. We talked nearly every weekday, over the last ten years. Every call began the exact same way: Him saying to me “What the fuck is going on?” My kids know him from my talking to him through my car speakerphone. “Oh, he’s the guy who drops the F-bombs all the time.” One piece of his shorthand was “Let’s go down the road.” You’re on a road trip with John. You know how there are certain people of an emotional sensibility like him who don’t express themselves but you know you’re loved? He had that. In your iPhone, you’ll have a picture associated with a contact: For me, it’s John with his feet up on his desk at New York Magazine, flipping me the bird.

For the writers that succeeded with that model, it wasn’t like having any old editor — it was like having a personal editor, someone who knew what made you tick and treated you like he believed in you. Understood that you were talented. If he liked you, and wanted you to be his writer, that imbued you with some kind of special mission. And that’s why people wanted to do great work for him. It was like the stories you read about having an editor! A fantasy editor! This is what you dreamed would happen, that he’d be sort of dry and stoic and cynical and you’d be emotional and needy and desperate — and that’s how it is! And when he’d cheer you up and boost you back up, it was a joke. But on some level it wasn’t.

Here’s the razor’s edge you were on with John Homans: You’d turn in a manuscript to him, you’d be on the edge of your seat, and he’d always say the same thing: “It’s gonna be great!” And it’s the worst thing you can say, but also gives you hope!

GABRIEL SHERMAN (writer, edited by John at New York and Vanity Fair, 2007–present): You’d sit down, and he’d say “It’s gonna be great!” Which means it’s a fucking disaster. But he knows it’ll be great, because he’ll fix it. Other editors project their insecurities onto the writer, which is crippling. With John, I don’t know if he could hide his neuroses or fear, but he projected this all-knowing confidence that he’d figure it out.

Before I was hired, I pitched him the scandal at Horace Mann, which he — in his Homanian way — said “Sounds like a good piece,” and he assigned it to me. And I remember filing it and clicking my email refresh, must’ve been a thousand times, waiting to hear what he thought of the piece. I remember it was a week before closing and I hadn’t heard from him — are they gonna kill it? What’s happening? — and this edit comes back and I mean, considering this was my own work, I’d never read anything so perfect. I still don’t know how he does it. Completely transformed.

Salesmanship and PR — he saw it as a kind of poison in the world, and it was the job of reporters to fight the bullshit machine. New York has always been a little bit of the scrappy underdog, and it was its place to say the truth that other people wouldn’t, to print things other people wouldn’t print. He was the most fearless editor I’ve ever worked with. There was no amount of flacks he ever gave a shit about. He was also the most voracious news junkie you’ve ever met. For someone who made his life in magazines, editing literature, he’s — in another life I could’ve seen him running the metro desk of a big-city paper. He loved gossip, loved news. Whenever he called me I was always on the defensive because he’d be saying “What’s going on there? What’re you hearing?” You’d feel the urge to bring him news. I’m gonna miss those calls just to hear what’s happening.

CAROLINE MILLER (editor-in-chief, New York, 1996–2004):﻿ John was brilliant at editing without putting his fingers on the keyboard. If a story wasn’t working, he could talk the writer through how to reorganize or reconceive it, leaving the writer very much in possession of the piece, and empowered to think through the next piece more effectively.

When I would get angry about something that wasn’t working at the magazine, John would say dryly, “Don’t pathologize.” When he, on the other hand, would get angry, he’d storm into my office and yell at me. When there was a pause, I’d point out that, last time I looked, my name was on the top of the masthead. He’d kind of check himself and chuckle and we’d both end up laughing.

In the seven years I worked with John, we dealt with a lot of corporate bullshit that most people at the magazine never knew about — at least we hoped they didn’t. He was a terrific ally, shrewd and irreverent, to say the least.

I was sorry that he didn’t write more in the magazine during my tenure — we were just too busy. When he did, it was usually elegant essayish pieces that held a package together. In the weeks after 9/11 I was especially grateful that he could articulate so clearly what we were going through. He had perfect pitch for where we were psychically, emotionally — which of course was changing all the time.

KURT ANDERSEN (editor-in-chief, New York, 1994–96; hired John at New York): He’s such a kind of old-school editor — not in the self-conscious way that his former boss Peter Kaplan was, but in his old-fashioned, taciturn highly masculine way. The good side of that — the hyper-professionalism. And he was funny: not some Robin Williams trying to be wacky, not a comedian, but funny-at-the-bar-in-1949. I’ll tell you, I always thought there’s a Lou Grant sensibility — a soft heart in there, for all the rugged not so obvious softness on the outside. And when he wrote the dog book, I thought, there’s the gooey center.

I almost hired him years before that, at Spy — we’d talked about it, and we were all ready to, all agreed to give him the job, and then Graydon fell in love with Walter Kirn and we hired him for the job John was supposed to get. But I was always impressed by John. He was a good and tough-minded editor and all that, and also, of all the people I’d ever worked with, he had this ability to write headlines — you know, it seems trivial but it’s not! Beyond all his first-rate yeoman ability at being an editor and nurturing writers, what a magical cherry on top being able to write headlines and cover lines is.

DAVID HASKELL (editor-in-chief, New York, 2019–present): He left New York six years ago, a few days shy of his 20th anniversary here, but he probably still deserves a salary because I think about him every time we close an issue, and I’m sure I’m not the only one. John taught many of us how to be a New York Magazine editor. A few Homans lessons that have guided me in just the last couple of weeks: New York City is a tragic and comic and delicious circus that will always be this magazine’s greatest subject, no matter how far our interests range; stories are built out of conflict and character, and are powered by ambition (ambition creates the conflict, and reveals the personality); vanity is hilarious, and the cause of so much plot; strangeness is great subject matter (that was the beginning of “The Encyclopedia of 9/11”: John pointing out that what was lost in all the drama and heartache and politics of 9/11 was that it was a really weird event!); always strive for the novelistic — but beware of pretension and highbrow silliness and words like “strive”; find the specificity.

He wasn’t easy to pin down. A counterculture guy who sat in the same desk job for decades. An editor who could sometimes be comically incoherent when talking, spinning ideas in circles, but who also said too many memorable things to count and straightened out a piece better than anyone. The definition of aloof (except at the holiday party), and, at the same time, fiercely, endlessly, insanely loyal to his writers.

He was also quite a writer himself, and if you want a perfect dose, I recommend this obituary he wrote seven years ago for his mentor Peter Kaplan. Did Homans know when he was writing it that he was also writing his own? How could he not? The resemblance is uncanny. I remember the day he filed it, in a moment of collective loss, the city’s media world feeling the sudden absence of an historic figure. It was a scary time in the industry, and implicit in the mourning was the sense that the glory days were over and you didn’t make ’em like Kaplan anymore. But all of us at New York knew that wasn’t true. We had John.