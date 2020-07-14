All the States Reimposing COVID-19 Restrictions

A COVID-19 testing center in Los Angeles. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Since late April, states have been lifting restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus. As nonessential business, bars, and restaurants reopened and limits on crowd sizes expired, a surge in COVID-19 cases, and now coronavirus deaths, has followed. That has some governors heading in reverse.

Over the past several weeks, a handful of states have begun reimposing restrictions that were lifted in May or June. Here are the states shutting down again amid the current surge in coronavirus cases:

Arizona

Governor Doug Ducey was one of the first to lift restrictions on businesses in his state, then became one of the first to reimpose restrictions. In late June, bars, gyms, movie theaters, and water parks were shut down for 30 days as the state emerged as one of the virus’s new hot spots.

California

On Monday, July 13, Governor Gavin Newsom made the country’s most aggressive reopening reversal amid his state’s spike in COVID-19 cases. All indoor dining, bars, zoos, and museums in California have once again been closed. In 30 of its 53 counties, where 80 percent of the population lives, the measures go even further. In those places, gyms, houses of worship, hair salons, and offices with nonessential workers have also been shut back down. The order came just one month after dine-in restaurants, bars, and gyms were allowed to reopen.

Colorado

Bars and nightclubs in Colorado were open for only a week and a half before Governor Jared Polis ordered them closed once again on July 1.

Florida

Despite being one of the primary epicenters of the surging U.S. coronavirus outbreak, Florida has reimposed only one major part of its lockdown measures from earlier this spring: As of June 26, bars are not able to serve people in person. Over the weekend, Governor Ron DeSantis said that won’t change any time soon.

Louisiana

As of July 13, Louisiana bars are not allowed to serve customers on the premises. Upon announcing the new order, Governor John Bel Edwards said the state has traced “at least 36 outbreaks, impacting at least 405 people” to bars in the state.

Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer moved to shut down Michigan bars in early July, just a few weeks after they had been allowed to open back up. Her order didn’t force all bars to close, however. Those with outdoor seating and those bringing in less than 70 percent of their sales from alcohol were allowed to remain open.

New Mexico

After seeing more than 3,000 new cases in a two-week period, New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham reimposed several business closures on Monday, July 13. Indoor dining at restaurants and breweries is once again prohibited. The New Mexico Restaurant Association has vowed to fight the order in court.

Oregon

Indoor gatherings in Oregon are limited to ten people or fewer under a July 13 order from Governor Kate Brown. The restriction reduces limits from 50 for counties in Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan and 25 for those in Phase 3.

Texas

Texas has the dual distinction of being one of the first states to allow its stay-at-home order to expire (on April 30) and one of the first to bring back restrictions (June 26). After maintaining that he would not close businesses again in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott did just that in late June, closing bars, reducing capacity limits on restaurants, and requiring approval from local officials for large gatherings.

West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice on Monday rolled back the maximum number of people allowed to gather in groups from 100 to 25. All fairs and festivals planned for the summer were also canceled.