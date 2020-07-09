‘Black Lives Matter’ Painted on Fifth Avenue Outside Trump Tower

New York City workers painted the street outside of Trump Tower with the words “Black Lives Matter” Thursday morning. The mural, which is similar to one near the White House, was ordered by Mayor Bill de Blasio last month because, he said, any time Trump “wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter.” Trump criticized plans to “paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue” last week. “Police are furious!” he tweeted. De Blasio, who helped paint a portion of the mural, responded in his own tweet: “The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism.”